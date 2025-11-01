Ministers, Top Officials Take Their Cars for Gas Emissions Test in Clean Air Drive

Senior government officials and corporate leaders have joined the ongoing #CleanAir Campaign, taking their vehicles for emissions testing in a national effort to combat Rwanda’s worsening air pollution.

The high-profile exercise, held this Saturday at the National Vehicle Inspection Center in Remera, drew a notable lineup — among them Dr. Bernadette Arakwiye, Minister of Environment; Rwego Ngarambe, Minister of State for Sports; and Amb. Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye, Minister of State in charge of Transport. Israel Bimpe, CEO of IREMBO, the national digital services platform, also participated.

Their participation marked a symbolic gesture of leadership, encouraging other motorists to comply with the new vehicle emissions testing requirements introduced in August 2025.

Air Pollution: A Public Health Crisis

Rwanda’s air pollution has reached alarming levels. Government data shows that the country’s air quality is five times worse than the World Health Organization’s recommended limit, mainly due to emissions from aging vehicles and motorcycles.

A 2023 health report indicated that over 3.3 million people sought medical treatment for respiratory illnesses linked to poor air quality. Rwanda’s PM2.5 concentration — fine particles that penetrate deep into the lungs — remains significantly above safe thresholds.

Beyond Mechanical Inspection

The new gas emissions test — conducted alongside the regular “contrôle technique” inspection — measures harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), nitrogen oxides (NOₓ), and particulate matter (PM2.5).

Unlike the traditional inspection that checks for mechanical safety and smoke opacity, this test uses digital gas analyzers to determine exact pollutant levels. Vehicles that exceed the allowable thresholds must undergo servicing before being cleared to operate.

The emissions testing is implemented by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) in partnership with the Rwanda National Police, and aligns with Euro 4 standards adopted by Rwanda to balance environmental goals with the realities of an aging vehicle fleet.

Affordable Fees, Lifesaving Impact

Testing fees vary by vehicle type:

Motorcycles: RWF 3,500

RWF Small private vehicles: RWF 7,000

RWF Taxis and medium vehicles: RWF 10,000

RWF Heavy trucks and buses: RWF 15,000

Authorities emphasized that the exercise is not a revenue-generating initiative, but a public health measure designed to reduce pollution and prevent disease.

Healthier Cities

Rwanda’s hilly terrain makes it particularly vulnerable to trapped pollution, especially in Kigali’s valleys where air tends to stagnate.

On a daily basis, REMA’s online air quality tracker (aq.rema.gov.rw) shows Kigali in the red zone, signaling unhealthy air — worse than in famously smoggy cities like Delhi on the same day.

Officials say the campaign will expand in the coming weeks to districts outside Kigali, with mobile testing units and public awareness drives, especially targeting motorcycle operators who make up nearly a third of all registered vehicles.

The new emissions testing is expected to become mandatory nationwide in 2026, as Rwanda steps up its commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement and to protecting citizens’ health.