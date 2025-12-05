Tshisekedi Pledges Congo’s Full, Sincere Commitment to Peace With Rwanda

Washington, D.C. — Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi delivered one of the day’s longest at the signing of the Washington Accord, calling the new trilateral framework — peace, principles, and regional economic integration — “a turning point, not just another document.”

With the ink barely dry on his signature, Tshisekedi spoke “on behalf of the Congolese people,” expressing “deep gratitude and clear hope” after more than three decades of devastating conflict in eastern Congo.

A solemn, emotional expression of thanks

Tshisekedi began by offering his “profound and solemn thanks” to U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. administration, and the American people.

“I would like to express, quite solemnly, a deep thanks to the President of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump,” Tshisekedi said.

“I wish to thank his administration, and also the American people, for the critical role they played in the rapprochement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.”

He emphasized that U.S. leadership was decisive — something Africa appreciated but had not expected.

Tshisekedi also thanked Qatar, represented by Minister of State Sheikh Naim bin Hamad, recognizing Doha’s growing role in African peacemaking.

He extended heartfelt appreciation to:

President João Lourenço of Angola , acting chair of the African Union

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta , who he called “my brother”

Leaders involved in the Luanda and Nairobi processes

All regional and international actors who “never abandoned the cause of peace”

“We have reached the end of the cycle of violence — and the beginning of a new era.”

Tshisekedi then moved to the heart of his message:

“These Washington Agreements are not yet another document. They represent a turning point.”

For the first time, he said, all dimensions of the conflict had been unified under one coherent architecture: A Declaration of Principles, A Peace Agreement and A Regional Economic Integration Framework.

This framework, he said, gives the region “a new perspective, a new outlook” — one that finally breaks decades of mistrust, forced displacement, armed groups, and instability.

DRC’s solemn commitment: sincerity, rigor, vigilance

Tshisekedi then made one of the most explicit and serious commitments of the day:

“The Democratic Republic of Congo takes this solemn commitment to implement with complete sincerity all of our obligations.”

“We will do this with seriousness, with rigor, and with constant care for peace and security.”

This line was widely noted by diplomats in the room, as it signaled Congo’s willingness to be held accountable.

Ending support for armed groups: a mutual undertaking

Tshisekedi highlighted the need for both nations to end support to “negative forces”:

“We are reaching out for a peaceful cooperation based on mutual respect, non-interference, and the joint struggle against armed groups — the end of all support to negative forces.”

The phrasing “all support” was deliberate — a direct reference to the long-standing accusations each country has leveled against the other.

Vision for the future: solidarity, prosperity, irreversible peace

In one of the speech’s most forward-looking sections, Tshisekedi painted a picture of what the region could become:

“We begin a new era of friendship, cooperation, and prosperity shared together for our two peoples.”

He described the new chapter not as a hope, but as a commitment: “I believe this day is the beginning of a new path — a demanding path, yes, difficult — but a path where peace will not just be a wish and aspiration.”

He promised that the DRC would walk that path: “We will remain watchful, vigilant, but not pessimistic — clear-eyed, but resolutely optimistic.”

“An irreversible commitment to turn the page.”

Tshisekedi ended with a powerful declaration: “These Washington Agreements must be for our peoples a symbol of an irreversible commitment to turn the page of confrontations, and to open a new era of cooperation and sustainable peace throughout the region.”

The audience applauded; Trump thanked him personally.

