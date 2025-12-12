Home » AFC-M23 Rebels Give “Withdrawal Corridor” to Burundian Troops
by KT Press Staff Writer
Aerial view of Uvira

Long lines of Burundian soldiers were seen on Wednesday, 10 December, at the Gatumba border returning to their country, according to local media sources in Uvira and Bujumbura.

Movement of Uvira residents heading toward Bujumbura continued Wednesday until 4 p.m. The Gatumba border remained open on both sides until 4 p.m., despite the fact that on the Congolese side, the Gatumba border post has been under the control of AFC-M23 since the rebels entered the city of Uvira.

In addition to the thousands of civilians crossing from Uvira into Burundi, sources contacted in Bujumbura say they saw long lines of Burundian soldiers returning home.

They were coming from the frontlines in the Ruzizi Plain and the Middle Plateau, where they had been fighting alongside FARDC and the Wazalendo against AFC-M23 rebels.

The rebels now control the area. According to the same sources, the Burundian soldiers are returning home with their equipment.

