Kagame Promotes Over 21,000 RDF Soldiers, Including New Brigadier Generals

President Paul Kagame, the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), has approved a major round of promotions that elevated 21,065 RDF personnel across various ranks, including two new Brigadier Generals.

According to an RDF statement issued this Friday, the promotions span both commissioned and non-commissioned officers, marking one of the largest upward adjustments in the force’s recent history.

Two senior officers were promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General:

Col. Innocent Munyengango , Commander of the Logistics Brigade

, Commander of the Logistics Brigade Col. François Regis Gatarayiha, Head of the Defence Intelligence Department at RDF Headquarters

Both officers now move into the highest tier of RDF’s senior command structure.

A total of 43 Lieutenant Colonels were promoted to Colonel, while 253 Majors moved up to Lieutenant Colonel.

Another 79 Captains were promoted to Major, and 299 Lieutenants advanced to the rank of Captain.

These promotions reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen the leadership pipeline within the officer corps.

President Kagame also approved large-scale promotions among non-commissioned officers and enlisted personnel.

11 Staff Sergeants → Sergeant Major

2,296 Sergeants → Staff Sergeant

10,260 Corporals → Sergeant

7,822 Privates → Corporal

The total number of promotions across the RDF stands at 21,065, all of which take immediate effect.

The RDF regularly reviews personnel progress and performance, with promotions serving as recognition of service, discipline, and professional development within the force.

