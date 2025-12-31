BK Financing Drives Rwf 7 Billion GLADS Apartment Hospitality Expansion

The management of GLADS Apartment, in partnership with Bank of Kigali (BK), has officially inaugurated a major real estate and hospitality investment valued at more than Rwf 7 billion, located in Ndera Sector, Gasabo District.

The project, known as GLADS Apartment–Ndera, comprises 16 fully serviced apartments and a wide range of leisure, hospitality, and commercial facilities.

These include a gym, Milk Zone, salon, supermarket, sauna and massage services, swimming pool, coffee shop, bar, restaurant, jacuzzi, conference and meeting rooms, office spaces, barbecue area, and a multipurpose hall capable of accommodating over 1,500 seated guests.

Authorities in Gasabo District described the project as the largest and most significant investment ever implemented in Ndera Sector, noting that across the sector’s 55 square kilometres, no development of this scale had previously been established.

Speaking at the inauguration, Alphonse Safari, an officer in charge of hotel and tourism standards at the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), said the investment reflects strong private-sector commitment to national development.

“A project like this contributes to the country’s development both directly and indirectly. It creates employment for many Rwandans and provides opportunities for those connected to the hospitality and tourism value chain,” Safari said. “Tourism—especially hospitality—is a sector that continues to grow, and that growth is reflected in the quality of services provided. We encourage GLADS Apartment to maintain and further improve these standards.”

GLADS Apartment management said the project was completed within one year, with Bank of Kigali financing up to 40 percent of the total investment through a loan facility.

Darius Mukunzi, Director of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Department at BK, said the bank offers an Investment Loan product designed to support individuals and businesses with viable investment ideas, with repayment periods of up to 10 years.

“This is a facility that is accessible to everyone, although many people are not aware of it,” Mukunzi said. “For projects such as residential developments or industrial ventures, investors can approach the bank and obtain financing to bring their ideas to life.”

He added that BK also provides investment advisory support, particularly for large-scale projects, to ensure that financing aligns with project implementation needs.

“We take pride in supporting Rwandans to grow and develop,” Mukunzi said. “Across all BK branches, clients can access business officers who understand different sectors. We offer both short- and long-term loans to help citizens contribute to building Rwanda. Anyone with a viable idea should not hesitate to approach the bank.”

Some facilities at GLADS Apartment—including accommodation, the gym, and selected services—began operating in July 2025, creating employment for around 100 people, most of them youth. The remaining facilities were officially opened during the inauguration ceremony held on the evening of December 30, 2025.

Among the guests was Ali Daniel, a Nigerian national who visited Rwanda with his family for the festive holidays and chose to stay at GLADS Apartment Hotel–Ndera. He praised the hospitality and service standards.

“The reception I received in Rwanda is unlike anything I have experienced elsewhere,” he said. “It made me feel that I was truly in a united Africa. Despite language barriers, the staff ensured I had a translator. This reflects unity, cooperation, and Rwanda’s commitment to development.”

Wilson Gafurama, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of GLADS Apartment, said the project began as an idea and emphasized the importance of strong governance and access to finance.

“Every achievement starts with an idea,” Gafurama said. “With good governance, approaching financial institutions becomes a pathway to growth. Even when one lacks collateral, there are financing mechanisms and funds designed to support strong projects—especially for young people with energy and determination.”

GLADS Apartment management expressed gratitude to Bank of Kigali for its financial support, crediting the bank with playing a key role in helping the developers complete the project and realize their vision.

The inauguration concluded with a celebratory event attended by family members, partners, and guests, marking a milestone in what stakeholders described as a significant contribution to Gasabo District’s urban and hospitality development.

Visited 65 times, 49 visit(s) today