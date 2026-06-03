China About to Overtake DR Congo as Rwanda’s Top Export Destination

KIGALI — China is on the verge of overtaking the Democratic Republic of Congo as Rwanda’s largest export market, according to the latest trade figures, marking one of the most dramatic shifts in the country’s trade patterns in recent years.

Data from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) show Rwanda exported $47.74 million worth of goods to China in April 2026, narrowly trailing exports to DR Congo, which stood at $48.28 million.

The difference between the two destinations was less than $1 million.

The figures represent a remarkable transformation from just two years ago.

In April 2024, Rwanda exported only $6.38 million to China, compared to $14.89 million to DR Congo and more than $100 million to the United Arab Emirates, which then dominated Rwanda’s export trade.

The UAE’s position has since weakened dramatically. Exports to the Gulf nation fell from $100.8 million in April 2024 to $32.75 million in April 2025 and further to $18.21 million in April 2026.

At the same time, both China and DR Congo have experienced rapid growth, though for very different reasons.

The surge in exports to DR Congo has coincided with a period of relative stability in eastern Congo following the consolidation of control by the AFC/M23 movement across North and South Kivu in early 2025.

The provinces’ capitals, Goma and Bukavu, together represent a market of roughly five million people and depend heavily on Rwanda for access to imported goods.

Rwanda has become the principal supply corridor for much of eastern Congo, providing fuel, food products, construction materials and other essential goods. With its established road infrastructure and logistics networks, Rwanda remains the most viable gateway for supplies entering large parts of eastern DRC, serving a population estimated at more than 20 million people across the region.

Trade data released earlier this year showed Rwanda’s domestic exports to DR Congo jumped by more than 141 percent year-on-year, while re-exports through Rwanda into eastern Congo also expanded sharply, highlighting the country’s growing role as a regional trade hub.

China’s rise, meanwhile, appears linked to a different trend: deepening commercial ties and improved market access.

Since December 2024, Rwandan products have enjoyed 100 percent tariff-free access to the Chinese market under Beijing’s preferential treatment for least-developed countries. The policy has lowered costs for Rwandan exporters and improved the competitiveness of products such as coffee, tea, chili, gemstones and minerals in one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

The impact has been significant. Exports to China increased from $6.38 million in April 2024 to $10.37 million in April 2025 before surging to $47.74 million in April 2026.

The latest figures suggest Rwanda’s export geography is undergoing a major realignment.

Two years ago, the UAE towered over all other export destinations. Today, its dominance has faded, while China and DR Congo have emerged as the country’s two leading markets.

If current trends continue, China could soon become Rwanda’s largest export destination, reflecting both Beijing’s growing economic engagement with Africa and Rwanda’s increasing integration into Asian markets.

The bigger story may be that Rwanda is no longer relying on a single dominant export market.

Rwanda earned US$165.86 million from exports in April 2026, up from US$105.42 million in April 2025, representing an increase of US$60.44 million or 57.3 percent.

Instead, growth is being driven by two powerful but very different forces: expanding regional commerce in eastern Congo and rising demand from the world’s second-largest economy.

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