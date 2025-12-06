Burundi, DRC Catholic Community Joins Rwanda in Celebrating Double Jubilee

KIGALI — The Burundian and DR Congo Catholic community joined thousands of Rwandan Christians on Sunday at Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium to celebrate a historic double Jubilee: 2025 years of the Redemption of humanity and 125 years since the Evangelisation of Rwanda.

The celebration also coincided with 100 years since Burundi received its first priest, marking an important spiritual milestone for the neighboring country.

The event brought together pastors, priests, religious leaders, and Christians from Rwanda and across the region, including delegations from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, and even a bishop from as far as Austria.

Rwanda’s Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva, who officiated the ceremony, commended the longstanding partnership between the government and the Church, especially in education.

“We wish to work together with the Catholic Church and other denominations to continue improving the education of Rwandan children, ensuring that no one is left behind. As we all know, when a child learns, the nation is built. When children do not study, the future is put at risk,” he said.

“We are confident that the churches, especially the Catholic Church, will continue the good work they are doing in this sector.” Nsengiyumva said.

Highlights of Shared History:

The Episcopal Conference of Burundi sent a delegation led by His Eminence Bishop Salvator Niciteretse, Vicar of the Diocese of Bururi, accompanied by two bishops, five lay Catholics, three religious, and three priests.

Bishop Niciteretse emphasized the deep spiritual ties between the two countries.

“This history that unites the two countries is a blessing and a legacy that should always be remembered and appreciated,” he said.

He conveyed greetings from the bishops and Christians of Burundi, who were simultaneously celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ordination of the first Burundian priests in Bujumbura.

“We wish you a happy Jubilee of Communion. First, we convey to you the greetings of the Bishops of Burundi and the Christians of God’s country in Burundi,” he said.

He also thanked the Catholic Church in Rwanda for its solidarity during Burundi’s centenary commemorations.

“We also thank the Catholic Church in Rwanda for sending a delegation led by His Eminence the Bishop of Kibungo to join us on this historic day.”

Bishop Niciteretse reminded the faithful that the Jubilee is a moment of reflection and renewal:

“The Jubilee reminds us of where we came from, where we are now and where we need to go. We cannot make any progress without working with the Son of God, without putting him first in our lives.” Niciteretse said.

He concluded by wishing Rwandans “prosperity and the peace of Christ.”

Celebration Rooted in Regional Solidarity:

The presence of bishops from Tanzania (three), the DR Congo, and Austria reflected the broader unity of the Church and the shared missionary history of the region.

His Eminence Cardinal Antoine Kambanda, Archbishop of Kigali and President of the Episcopal Conference of Rwanda, expressed gratitude to all international guests—especially those from Burundi and Tanzania.

He highlighted the interconnectedness of evangelisation in East Africa:

“The gospel reached Rwanda through Burundi and Tanzania. So you understand that these guests are people who share the history of missionary work in our region. We are pleased that you were able to join us in this joy.” Kambanda said.

The ceremony marked a powerful expression of faith, unity, and shared heritage among Christian communities in the Great Lakes region.

