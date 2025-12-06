BK Foundation and ALX Rwanda Award $18,000 To Young Innovators

The ALX ‘Do the Hard Things Challenge’ has concluded with three young African innovators recognized for their outstanding project ideas that integrate artificial intelligence to create real-time solutions for the continent.

First place, $10,000, was awarded to Agricom Assurance from Ghana for their data-driven solution supporting farmers with insurance, pension, and advisory services.

Second place, $5,000, was awarded to Neem from Rwanda for their health-tech innovation improving diabetic care through smart insoles equipped with advanced sensors.

Third place, $3,000 USD, was awarded by ALX to URI from Nigeria for their AI-powered platform that helps African businesses find and convert customers faster.

This moment highlights the ongoing partnership between BK Foundation and ALX, working together to open opportunities for young innovators and support practical ideas with real growth potential.

The ALX ‘Do the Hard Things Challenge’ is a partnership between the BK Foundation and ALX Rwanda aimed at supporting young innovators through mentorship, guidance, and opportunities to grow their businesses.

This partnership strengthens BK Foundation’s goal to equip youth with skills that help them build practical and impactful solutions.

Through this collaboration, BK Foundation is supporting the selection process, mentorship activities, and awards for the top finalists.

The Foundation’s role is to guide, empower, and invest in young innovators who are building solutions that respond to real needs.

The target of the program is to support 500 learners during the pilot phase, helping them enter digital pathways such as Virtual Assistant, Data Analytics, and Data Science.

The goal is simple: equip young people with skills, strengthen their ability to build practical solutions, and open opportunities for them to grow in the digital economy. This partnership supports BK Foundation’s focus on youth empowerment through education and innovation.

