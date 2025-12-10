Burundi Has 20,000 Troops in Eastern Congo, Says Rwanda

Kigali, 10 December 2025 — Rwanda has accused Burundi of deploying close to 20,000 troops inside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in what Kigali describes as a major escalation of military activity in South Kivu and a clear violation of the recently signed Washington Accords.

In a strongly worded statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Rwanda said the Burundian National Defence Force (FDNB), operating alongside the Congolese Army (FARDC), the FDLR genocidal militia, Wazalendo fighters and foreign mercenaries, has been conducting systematic attacks near the Rwandan border.

According to Kigali, these forces have been bombing civilian villages using fighter jets and attack drones, actions that Rwanda says have forced AFC/M23 rebels to respond defensively.

The Ministry revealed that following this week’s bombing of Kamanyola from Burundian territory, over 1,000 Congolese civilians fled into Rwanda and are now being hosted at the Nyarushishi Transit Camp in Bugarama, Southern Rwanda.

The statement further alleges that Burundi’s army has amassed “close to 20,000 troops in South Kivu” under the protection of the DRC government.

Details from the ground show that these coalition forces have laid siege to Banyamulenge villages in Minembwe, accusing them of deliberately starving residents.

Rwanda also criticised the DRC for openly declaring it would not honour any ceasefire commitments, even as peace negotiations unfolded.

Kigali says Kinshasa continued pursuing a military solution throughout the talks, despite having assured regional and international actors of its willingness to de-escalate.

“The international community has not demanded an end to these attacks prepared for months by the DRC and instigated in the past week,” the statement reads, highlighting what Rwanda sees as a lack of pressure on the Congolese government.

Rwanda further accused the DRC of failing to neutralise the FDLR militia, despite obligations set out in the June 2025 Peace Agreement.

Kigali now argues it is clear that Kinshasa “was never ready to commit to peace,” even though President Félix Tshisekedi participated in the 4 December signing ceremony of the Washington Accords.

“These deliberate violations of recently negotiated agreements constitute serious obstacles to peace,” Rwanda warned, emphasising the humanitarian consequences in eastern DRC and the heightened security threat along its western border.

The government called for a rapid return to full implementation of the Washington Accords, along with the completion of the remaining provisions of the Doha Agreement between the DRC and AFC/M23, describing this as “the most viable path forward for peace, stability and prosperity in the Great Lakes region.”

