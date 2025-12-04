FROM LUSAKA TO WASHINGTON: The Long History of Peace Deals DRC Failed to Implement

For more than two decades, regional and international partners have invested immense diplomatic effort to stabilize eastern DR Congo, yet the cycle of agreements, commitments, and renewed conflict has persisted.

From the early 2000s—beginning with the Lusaka Ceasefire and Pretoria Accord—through African Union, UN, ICGLR, and most recently U.S.-led peace initiatives, the DRC has repeatedly signed accords promising ceasefires, repatriation of foreign and disarmament of local armed groups, demobilization, and improved regional cooperation.

Despite these frameworks, implementation has consistently stalled, resulting in recurring crises, continued armed activity, and deteriorating relations with neighbors such as Rwanda.

This infographic presents 14 major peace agreements signed between 2002 and 2025.

This timeline shows the deep-rooted pattern of unfulfilled obligations that has defined the DRC’s approach to peace for more than two decades.

