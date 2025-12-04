“Washington Accord Signing Is the Best Chance for Peace” – Rwanda Spokesperson

Washington D.C. — Rwanda Government Spokesperson Yolande Makolo has outlined Kigali’s position on the upcoming Washington Accord, set to be signed on December 4, 2025, between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking to NEWSMAX, she emphasized Rwanda’s openness to efforts aimed at ending the prolonged crisis in eastern DRC and reaffirmed the country’s cautious optimism going into the agreement.

Makolo said Rwanda welcomes any initiative that genuinely seeks to bring peace to the region, noting that Kigali is approaching the signing with hope but also with realism, given the complexity of the conflict.

“It is very important. This is the best chance for peace, for prosperity that our two countries and the region have,” Makolo said.

She also praised the Trump administration’s mediation approach, saying it has focused on the real obstacles to peace.

According to Makolo, Washington has directly addressed the threat posed by armed militias operating in eastern DRC—groups that Kigali considers a national security risk along its border.

The U.S. has also highlighted the root causes of the conflict and the security needs of both Rwanda and the DRC, she noted.

Beyond security, Makolo said the Washington Accord presents significant economic potential.

The agreement is expected to open new opportunities for Rwanda, the DRC, and American investors, especially in sectors where cooperation can support long-term regional stability.

Key Aspects of The Accord:

The initial Peace Agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda, known as the Washington Accord, was formally signed by the foreign ministers of both countries on June 27, 2025, at the White House. This established the foundational framework for peace and economic cooperation.

Despite the signing, fighting and hostilities in the Eastern DRC immediately surged afterward, with both sides accusing the other of violating the agreement. This demonstrated a failure of immediate de-escalation and implementation, though not a failure of the signing itself.

A Joint Oversight Committee (JOC) was established to monitor the accord, but by mid-September 2025, officials acknowledged “slowness” in the implementation of the terms.

Final Push:

On the evening of December 4, 2025, Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC are scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

The high-level meeting is intended to consolidate and ratify all previous accords into a final one, presidential-level agreement, aiming to overcome the previous implementation failures and create a more enforceable commitment.

Ahead of the final signing, President Paul Kagame—who is currently in Washington D.C.—hosted a dinner with several Members of the U.S. Congress, including Senator Mike Rounds, Chairman Brian Mast, Senator Kevin Cramer, Senator Pete Ricketts, Representative Ronny Jackson, and Representative Trent Kelly.

Their discussions centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation through initiatives aimed at fostering durable peace and economic growth.

President Kagame also held a separate meeting with Senator Lindsey Graham, during which they discussed deepening Rwanda–U.S. collaboration in conservation, security, and broader economic partnerships.

