FULL PROGRAM – Rwanda, DR Congo Peace Deal Signing at 5Pm 

WASHINGTON, D.C., – U.S. President Donald Trump will today host President Paul Kagame and DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi at the White House for the signing of a landmark peace and economic cooperation agreement, according to the official schedule seen by this publication.

President Kagame has arrived in Washington, D.C., where he will meet with President Donald Trump and join the signing of the Washington Accord.

The visit ans deal signing begins at 10:00 AM (EST) [5:00 PM Rwanda time] with a private welcome ceremony where Trump, accompanied by senior U.S. officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will receive the two African leaders.

The bilateral greetings are intended to set the tone for what U.S. officials describe as a “high-stakes diplomatic breakthrough.”

Ceasefire, Disarmament

From 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM (EST) [5:30 PM – 6:30 PM Rwanda time], the three leaders will convene in the East Room for the formal signing of the agreement. The event will be broadcast live.

According to the schedule, the ceremony will highlight commitments to a ceasefire, and disarmament of armed groups, alongside measures to guarantee humanitarian access.

The agreement also includes provisions for economic cooperation, including joint mineral extraction and major infrastructure projects involving U.S. partners.

President Trump is expected to emphasize the success of American mediation efforts, with both Kagame and Tshisekedi delivering short statements following the signing.

Closed-Door Lunch

A working lunch between 11:30 AM and 1:00 PM (EST) [6:30 PM – 8:00 PM Rwanda time] in the State Dining Room will be held behind closed doors.

Discussions will center on the implementation roadmap of the agreement.

Key among the issues is what will happen going forward —within 90 days, in line with earlier accords—as well as the creation of monitoring mechanisms that may include U.S. or Qatari observers, according to the schedule document.

Talks will also explore economic incentives tied to U.S. investment in DRC’s mineral sector, including cobalt and coltan.

Kenyan President William Ruto may attend as a regional guarantor.

Press Conference

From 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM (EST) [8:00 PM – 9:30 PM Rwanda time], the leaders will hold a short press availability alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, followed by joint photo sessions.

The delegation leaders will then depart for side engagements.

The White House says today’s engagements mark the most significant U.S.-brokered agreement between Rwanda and the DRC in years, with Washington positioning itself as central to long-term regional stabilization.

