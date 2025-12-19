Home » Government Puts Three Factories on Sale
Government Puts Three Factories on Sale

by KT Press Reporter
Kigali, Rwanda – The Government of Rwanda, through the National Industrial Research and Development Agency (NIRDA), has officially invited bids from private investors to acquire its majority shares in three underperforming agro-processing factories.

They are: the Rwamagana Banana Wine Company, Nyabihu Irish Potato Company, and Rutsiro Honey Company.

These Community Processing Centers (CPCs), established over a decade ago to boost value addition in agriculture, create jobs, and provide stable markets for smallholder farmers, have struggled with low production capacity, management challenges, and operational inefficiencies despite significant public investment.

Rwamagana Banana Wine Factory – Specializes in transforming bananas into wine and beer. NIRDA, as the majority shareholder, is seeking reputable investors to take over and revitalize the facilities.

The move aligns with Rwanda’s broader strategy to privatize state-owned enterprises, allowing private sector expertise to drive efficiency while maintaining socio-economic benefits for local communities.

Nyabihu Irish Potato Company – Processes potatoes into crisps and French fries. The three factories were part of a pilot program launched around 2013 to promote “Made in Rwanda” products.

While they introduced modern processing to rural areas—turning raw bananas into alcoholic beverages, potatoes into snacks, and honey into refined products and wine—they have consistently operated well below capacity.

Rutsiro Honey Company – Focuses on liquid honey and honey wine production.

Nyabihu Irish Potato Company but has struggled to even stay open

Past reports highlighted issues such as equipment mismatches, delayed construction, low utilization rates (sometimes as low as 1-13%), and management shortcomings.

Similar CPCs have been successfully privatized in recent years, with some showing improved performance post-sale.Officials emphasize that privatization will inject fresh capital and management, potentially unlocking the factories’ full potential and benefiting thousands of farmers who supply raw materials.

Interested investors are required to submit sealed bids in English to NIRDA’s Director General. The tender follows transparent procedures, with details available through official channels.

This development comes as Rwanda continues to push for private-sector-led growth in agro-processing, aiming to reduce post-harvest losses, increase exports, and enhance rural livelihoods.

 

