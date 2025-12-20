Green Party Urges overhaul of Kigali transport system to curb air pollution

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda has raised concerns over the current air pollution levels in Kigali, calling on the government to devise a new transport system that encourages passengers to use buses.

Currently, government statistics show that poor air quality in Rwanda—particularly in Kigali and other urban areas—has reached alarming levels. The data shows that the air quality in the country is five times worse than the globally recommended levels.

According to a comprehensive government air quality report from 2018, PM2.5 concentrations are up to five times higher than the WHO-recommended annual exposure limit of 5 µg/m³. Vehicle emissions, especially from poorly maintained engines, are among the top contributors to this problem.

Rwanda has rolled out a more rigorous gas emissions testing agenda for all motorcycles and vehicles and intends to put in place restrictions on vehicles that emit more than 0.1 grams per kilometer of harmful pollutants, to be taken off the roads if not repairable.

While this signals a new era in environmental regulation and public health protection, DGPR Secretary General Jean Claude Ntezimana (MP) says that Kigali city should rethink a new transport system that can accommodate more passengers, especially those who use private transport means.

“We need more efforts in improving the current public transport. If 52 passengers can use one bus, that means 52 vehicles are off the road,” Ntezimana said.

“If we can get an efficient transport system where everyone can use it, including leaders, that means one which is time-bound, clean with Wi-Fi internet, many would use it,” he added.

Ntezimana explained that the lack of an efficient transport system in Kigali is one of the reasons why many financially able dwellers prefer using private vehicles to go to work, which would otherwise be used for family holidays.

“If we have an efficient public transport, no one will be mobilized to use it, they will automatically use it. Many use their own cars to get to work on time and avoid the accident risks of using motorbike taxis,” he noted.

Ntezimana was speaking at the DGPR Kigali City Congress on December 20, where new party leaders were elected at the city level and members received training on the Party’s green growth ideology, environmental protection practices, and using social media tools to promote Rwanda’s green growth agenda.

Promoting mass public transport is one of the Green Party’s campaign strategies that the party has been pushing throughout its provincial congress gatherings in the last two months.

Jacqueline Uwera, DGPR Commissioner for the environment, emphasized this agenda at the Kigali meeting where she highlighted the role of party members—youth and women in environmental protection.

Uwera raised awareness on environmental issues affecting the Rwandan communities, including tree cutting, waste dumping, and pollution, and asked members to take action.

“If we use buses, we can reduce the rate of pollution, which is high in the transport sector. Let’s use the bus instead of using our vehicles,” Uwera told party members and asked them to take the lead in environmental protection advocacy.

“Be aware of the environmental issues around you but also educate others who may be damaging the environment, aware or unaware of their actions.”

Start within your family and ensure you dump sorted waste, then to neighbors, village, and cell levels, but also take action by tabling these concerns to the leaders to take action, participating in community cleaning exercises.

Be exemplary in the community to take the lead and action, sharing ideas in environmental protection drives, especially during community meetings. Be the link between citizens and the leadership, to speak out on the issues affecting the community when others cannot do so.

Green communication:

Juliet Batsinda, responsible for educating and sharing the vision and activities of the party on social media platforms.

Use the platforms in the interest of the party and the country because there are many people out there fighting to damage our image. Therefore, we as green and Rwandans need to protect our country’s image,” Batsinda said.

Young Greens:

A total of 99 leaders at the provincial level, with 33 from each district (Gasabo, Kicukiro, and Nyarugenge), were elected to the provincial committee, youth, and women’s party leadership.

So far, 29 districts have already conducted grassroots elections in the last months.

One of the re-elected youth, Able Comfort Nkurunziza, chairperson in Kigali city, said that her role will be to promote a green growth agenda.

“This is an opportunity to work with our political party so that we enable our country and protect our environment and raise awareness among youth through Umuganda activities to sustain issues that affect us as youth and women,” Nkurunziza said.

