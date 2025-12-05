Nyagatare: BioMassters Distributes 125 Clean Cookstoves to Residents

BioMassters, a company that manufactures clean cookstoves and environmentally friendly fuels, in partnership with the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA), has distributed 125 modern cookstoves to residents of Karangazi Sector, Rwabiharamba Village in Nyagatare District.

The initiative aims to ease access to cooking fuel while also protecting the environment.

Residents welcomed the modern stoves with excitement. The distribution took place on Wednesday, November 3, 2025. Many residents expressed joy, saying that accessing firewood in the area has become increasingly difficult.

Grace Umwari, one of the recipients, said the new stove will free them from the smoke that used to bother them when cooking with firewood.

She said: “We used to cook with firewood, which was difficult to get because we had to buy it. Once you put it in the traditional stove, the smoke becomes too much and fills the whole house, making it hard to breathe. Now we are very happy because this stove is modern. You simply put in the fuel designed for it, light it, and there is no smoke at all!”

Bosco Nsanzabandi, also from Rwabiharamba, said the stove will bring major financial benefits.

“Getting fuel here is very difficult. Using firewood cost me about 25,000 Frw per month, and using charcoal cost about 40,000 Frw. But with this new stove, you only need about two small bags of pellets per month, costing just 14,000 Frw. That means we will save money. What makes us happiest is eliminating the smoke,” he said.

Residents were also shown how to properly use the stove.

He added: “We thank our Government of National Unity for continually supporting us. This BioMassters stove will help reduce the amount of fuel we use and protect the environment so we can live healthier lives.”

Sylvain Rucyaha, Head of Business Development at BioMassters, said the stoves continue to reach more people across the country, and beneficiaries consistently appreciate their benefits.

He said: “These stoves are very clean because they produce no smoke. They help keep the cooking area hygienic and do not pollute the air. So far, we have reached about 70,000 people in Kigali and other parts of the country. Demand keeps rising, and we are expanding our operations because people really like these stoves.”

Rucyaha added that BioMassters has so far distributed 8,000 stoves countrywide and is working with the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) to modernize school cooking systems. They have already supported six schools, with a target of upgrading 10 schools before the end of the year.

Anyone who needs a BioMassters stove can buy one from their outlets in Kigali and Rubavu. The company is also expanding its distribution points. Customers can also call 0788188300 for guidance on how to get a stove and the pellets used to fuel it, as well as instructions on proper usage.

Nyagatare District Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development, Gonzague Matsiko, urged residents to take good care of the stoves so that they last long.

He said: “These stoves are very good because they do not require traditional charcoal or firewood. This helps protect trees and the environment since they do not emit smoke, and they prevent respiratory illnesses. We encourage residents to take good care of them so they can last long. Fuel for these stoves will also be easily accessible and affordable nearby, which is a big advantage.”

He added that the cookstoves will not only be distributed to residents of Rwabiharamba but that the District is in discussions with BioMassters to ensure that more Nyagatare residents also benefit.

BioMassters partners with RHA, Nyagatare District, and the Eastern Province, strengthening the sustainability of the project and helping the stoves reach more households.

BioMassters was established in 2020 but became fully operational in 2023. The company is known for producing Made-in-Rwanda pellets made from plant residues. These pellets are affordable and environmentally friendly. BioMassters also manufactures high-quality, smokeless cookstoves distributed across Africa. Their products help reduce air pollution, conserve forests, and shorten cooking time, contributing to improved living conditions for thousands of Rwandan families.

The BioMassters Pellets Factory in Rubavu currently produces 10 tons per day, but upgrades are ongoing to increase production to 15 tons. This will help meet the company’s commitments under its agreement with MINEDUC to transition 250 schools to clean cooking fuels, in collaboration with RHA and EDCL.

