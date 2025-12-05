Bank of Kigali Partners with REWU to Advance Financial Inclusion and Celebrate Rwanda’s Mining Workforce

Kigali, 04th December 2025: This week, Rwanda is hosting the 2025 Edition of Rwanda Mining Week, a national platform that brings together policymakers, industry leaders, mining cooperatives, and sector professionals to shape the future of one of Rwanda’s most strategic industries.

Organized by the Rwanda Extractive Industry Workers’ Union (REWU) in collaboration with the Rwanda Mining Board, this year’s edition runs from December 02 to 05, with key events held at the Kigali Convention Centre and a Football Match Finale on December 04 at IPRC Kicukiro Stadium.

For Bank of Kigali, this year’s Mining Week marks a milestone in strengthening its commitment to Rwanda’s extractive sector and celebrating the people who power it. With more than 22,600 active mining workers represented under REWU, the sector plays a vital role in the nation’s economic growth, export earnings, and rural employment.

As part of a new partnership with REWU, Bank of Kigali is joining the 2025 celebrations not only as a sponsor, but as a long-term financial partner dedicated to improving access to financial services, expanding digital inclusion, and empowering mining workers across the country.

Through this collaboration, Bank of Kigali will provide provincial literacy campaigns to deepen financial literacy, support savings culture, and onboard workers onto convenience-driven digital channels such as the BK Mobile App, BK Pay, and Internet Banking.

Bank of Kigali has long recognized the extractive sector as a key pillar of Rwanda’s economic transformation. From financing mining operations and equipment to supporting cooperatives and SMEs within the mining value chain, BK continues to play a catalytic role in enabling growth, modernization, and professionalization.

Representing Bank of Kigali at the ceremony, Patrick Iraguha, Relationship Manager, SME Banking, emphasized the importance of this milestone:

“The mining sector is built on the hard work, resilience, and expertise of its people. Today, as we celebrate the graduation of over 2,000 mining professionals, we also celebrate a stronger future for the whole sector. Bank of Kigali is committed to supporting miners with the financial tools, education, and digital solutions they need to thrive.”

Bank of Kigali is proud to stand with REWU and the Rwanda Mining Board in expanding financial access, celebrating workers’ achievements, and strengthening the backbone of an industry that continues to shape the nation’s economic landscape.

For Bank of Kigali, supporting the mining sector is not just a business priority, it is a commitment to national development and to the hardworking communities that sustain it.

