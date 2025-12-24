Police Clarifies Military-Style Training for Officers

The Rwanda National Police (RNP) is providing military-style training to officers to enhance their ability to respond effectively to potential threats to public safety and property.

During an interview with KT Radio this December 24 and in referring to recently circulated footage of police officers showcasing unarmed combat drills similar to that of the military,Police Spokesperson was asked to explain why this is being done

Police Spokesperson, ACP Boniface Rutikanga explained that the training prepares officers for various scenarios, including counter-terrorism operations and hostage situations.

“When you are preparing an officer, you must train them to be capable of defending themselves in any situation,” he said. “The training, which includes unarmed combat drills and tactical skills, is necessary due to evolving security threats.”

ACP Rutikanga emphasized that police training is tailored to different operational environments and does not mean officers are becoming soldiers.

He highlighted the need for advanced skills to address modern security challenges.

In response to concerns about traffic enforcement, ACP Rutikanga addressed claims of hidden speed cameras and emphasized the importance of following traffic rules.

He said that police actions aim to promote compliance with traffic laws and dismissed accusations of unfair fines. He noted that surveillance cameras are present on all roads, whether visible or not.

