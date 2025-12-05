Rusizi: More than 600 Congolese refugees have fled into Rwanda Over Escalating Bombardment 

More than 600 refugees from Kamanyola have crossed the Bugarama border, one of the crossing points between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They are fleeing renewed fighting between the M23 rebel group and the DRC army, which is backed by the Wazalendo militia and Burundian forces, in the Kamanyola area of South Kivu Province.

This fighting, which has now entered its third day, intensified today with the sound of heavy artillery and the burning of one of the towers located on Kamanyola hill.

Residents living near the Bugarama border have been hearing loud explosions landing on the high hills of Kamanyola and seeing flashes from the heavy weapons being fired.

Nyabihogo Souzana, one of the refugees, said: “We came from Busama. We arrived, but some people stayed behind. At around 5 p.m., the fighting intensified heavily. Local leaders stayed behind, but we came with the children.”

Riziki Alphonsine added: “We fled today because the fighting became extremely heavy, to the point where bombs were destroying houses. An elderly man was killed while he was making charcoal in front of his home. They (the Burundians) are not fighting soldiers; they are firing into civilian areas.”

Rusizi District Mayor, Sindayiheba Phanuel, said those arriving are being given basic supplies.

He explained: “We started receiving them from 7 a.m. Most are children and women, though there are also men. We are still assessing the situation. We have given them essentials such as water, juice, and biscuits for the children. We also have first aid for anyone who may have a problem. We have vehicles ready to help transport them to the camp.”

By midday, 525 refugees had arrived, but more were still coming as fighting continues.

