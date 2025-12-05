After DRC, Kenya’s President Ruto Pleads for Trump Intervention in Sudan Crisis as Well 

Washington, D.C. — Kenyan President William Ruto hailed the Washington Accord as “a monumental diplomatic milestone” and “one of the most consequential achievements in contemporary African diplomacy,” saying the agreement unlocks Africa’s greatest economic promise by ending decades of conflict in eastern Congo.

Ruto began by framing the moment in sweeping global terms: “The signing of the Washington Peace Accord is not merely a diplomatic milestone. It is a decisive act to end a devastating conflict that has scarred the region for decades.”

He called the war not just a humanitarian catastrophe, but a structural obstacle to Africa’s development.

Ruto praised his fellow leaders: “We extend our gratitude to President Tshisekedi and President Kagame for their leadership during this process.”

He also gave President Trump unusually strong recognition: “This achievement was made possible by the unparalleled convening power of the United States and President Trump’s resolute and focused commitment to global peace.”

Regional processes united: Nairobi, Luanda, and now Washington

Ruto explained how regional diplomacy laid the groundwork: the Nairobi Process (military & political), and the Luanda Process (political & interstate dialogue).

But it was the Washington Process, he said, that provided the decisive convergence: “The coordinated Nairobi, Luanda, and Washington processes created the essential pathway that brings us to this pivotal moment.”

Africa’s economic future depends on ending the war

Ruto argued that the conflict has kept Africa trapped at only 3% of global trade, describing it as an “embarrassingly low” share: “Our current 3% share of global trade is stuck — evidence of how far this war has held us back.”

Ruto delivered a detailed economic vision: “A peaceful eastern DRC can unlock one of Africa’s greatest economic opportunities.”

He described how the region could ignite: regional infrastructure corridors, AfCFTA-enabled free movement, value-added mineral processing, manufacturing hubs and agro-industrial transformation.

He emphasized Africa must stop exporting raw materials and reimporting expensive processed products: “For too long Africa has exported raw materials only to import refined products at great cost.”

A plea for Sudan

Ruto ended with a diplomatic but urgent appeal: “As we celebrate progress in the DRC, we must not look away from other crises. I respectfully ask President Trump to support efforts to resolve the humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan.”

