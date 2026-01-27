A letter to my Dad: The wedding you dreamed of

Dear Dad,

This past Saturday, something you always wished for happened. Your last born—the little girl you left behind at thirteen—got married.

When you died in 2009, she was still a child. You used to talk about her often. Your little last born. Papa’s child.

You wished to live long enough to see her grow into a woman. You wished to see her study in a Rwanda that gives children opportunities you never had in exile. You wished to see her build her life in her own country.

You did not live long enough. But Dad, your dream did not disappear.

She grew up here. At home. She went to school. She learned. She dreamed. She found her path. And now she is choosing love freely, in the land you longed for over thirty years.

Dad, her wedding was full of joy. Family and friends gathered. Music was played. Children ran around freely, unaware of what exile feels like. There was laughter, dance, and celebration of life.

As we celebrated, I was thinking of you. Looking at mum’s smile, I was also thinking of your stories about Rwanda. I was thinking of the hope you carried when you returned with us in 1994, determined to rebuild a life you were once denied.

Dad, I wish you were here to sit in the front row. To see that your daughter is safe. That she grew up with access to education. That her children will one day grow up in their native land, without fear, but with choices.

As she walked into a new chapter of her life, I looked up and whispered: Papa, the Rwanda you dreamed of is here.

Your son,

Still writing to you.

Dan Ngabonziza is the Managing Director, Kigali Today Ltd, the parent company of KT Press, KT Radio 96.7FM, Kigali Today (Kinyarwanda) and Kigali Today TV channel

