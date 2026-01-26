American Philanthropists Bill and Joyce Cummings Receive Paul Farmer Award in Rwanda

American philanthropists Bill and Joyce Cummings have been honoured in Rwanda for their exceptional support to global health education and equity.

They received the ‘Paul Farmer Bending the Arc Award’ during the University of Global Health Equity’s (UGHE) graduation ceremony and 10th anniversary celebration, held this Sunday January 25, at the University’s camps in Butaro, Burera district, northern Rwanda.

The award recognises individuals whose philanthropy significantly advances equitable health systems and inclusive education — ideals championed by the late Dr. Paul Farmer.

Bill and Joyce Cummings were honoured for their long-term financial contributions and transformative support to UGHE’s mission.

Bill Cummings, co-founder and former CEO of Cummings Properties, and his wife Joyce, are founders of the Cummings Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in New England, U.S.A.

Over the past decade, the Cummings have donated tens of millions of dollars to UGHE, helping to build and sustain the university’s programs, scholarships, and infrastructure.

Their contributions include major matching gift campaigns in support of UGHE’s early development.

In one of the university’s first large-scale fundraisers, the Cummings pledged a $10 million matching gift — dollar-for-dollar — encouraging global donors to contribute to the university’s endowment, student scholarships, and academic expansion.

Their leadership helped UGHE raise more than $20 million in combined matched gifts, which were invested in scholarships for students from underserved communities, faculty development, and expanded health education programs.

The Cummings’ financial support also helped establish the Bill and Joyce Cummings Institute of Global Health at UGHE, providing sustained funding for research, academic partnerships, and capacity building.

Their backing enabled UGHE to deepen partnerships with global institutions and enhance opportunities for exchange, research, and training in global health leadership.

Today Monday evening, following the graduation and anniversary events, President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame hosted Bill and Joyce Cummings at Urugwiro Village.

The dinner brought together distinguished guests, including Didi Bertrand Farmer, Ophelia Dahl, Founder of Partners In Health, Dr. Jim Yong Kim, Chancellor of UGHE, and Prof. Philip Cotton, UGHE Vice Chancellor.

Conversations at the dinner focused on UGHE’s impact in shaping the future of health education, improving health systems across Africa, and strengthening Rwanda’s position as a centre for excellence in health innovation.

The award and presidential reception underscore the Cummings’ pivotal role in advancing global health equity through sustained philanthropy, helping build a new generation of African health leaders and supporting Rwanda’s vision of locally-driven solutions to global health challenges.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today