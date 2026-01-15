AFC-M23 Rebels Hand Over Responsibility for Uvira to International Community

The Alliance Fleuve Congo / March 23 Movement (AFC/M23) has announced that it has placed the city of Uvira, in South Kivu province, under the full responsibility of the international community, following its decision to withdraw its forces from the area.

In a formal letter dated January 15, 2026, addressed to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, AFC/M23 said the move follows a decision taken on December 15, 2025, to disengage its forces from the city.

The letter was signed by Corneille Nangaa Yobeulo, the movement’s political coordinator, and was sent from Goma.

According to the document, AFC/M23 formally invited the UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, to assume responsibility for the protection of civilians in Uvira, in line with its mandate.

The movement said the decision was aimed at removing any ambiguity regarding its good faith, its commitment to the ongoing ceasefire, and its preference for a political and peaceful solution to the crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The group stated that, effective immediately, it has disengaged its observation and monitoring unit that had been preparing the handover of the city to a neutral force, and that it declines any responsibility for the security of Uvira.

From this point onward, AFC/M23 said, the protection of civilians, the maintenance of peace, and the security of all residents fall entirely under the responsibility of the international community.

In the same letter, AFC/M23 warned of what it described as serious security threats facing the city, citing the presence of the Burundian army, the FDLR, Wazalendo armed groups, and mercenaries supporting the FARDC.

The movement argued that these actors are not party to any peace process and represent a direct and immediate danger to civilians, the ongoing peace efforts, and regional stability.

AFC/M23 therefore called for the rapid deployment of a truly neutral force in Uvira, warning that failure to do so could cause the city to fall back into chaos, violence, and humanitarian distress.

The movement said its decision aligns with its stated objective of protecting civilians, consolidating the ceasefire, and creating conditions for durable peace, grounded in dialogue, respect for international commitments, and adherence to international humanitarian law.

The letter concludes by urging the international community to fully assume its responsibilities in Uvira, as the security situation in the strategic city remains fragile.

