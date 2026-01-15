GX Foundation Seeks Collaboration in Rwanda’s Health Sector

Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva received a delegation from GX Foundation, led by its Chairman, Leung Chun-Ying, to discuss potential areas of collaboration aimed at strengthening Rwanda’s health sector.

The meeting held in Kigali this afternoon, focused on opportunities to support Rwanda’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare delivery, prevent avoidable diseases, and build resilient health systems through strategic partnerships.

Both sides highlighted the importance of cooperation in public health, capacity building, and community-based interventions to address pressing health challenges.

GX Foundation is a Hong Kong–based non-governmental charitable organization established in 2018 to provide medical and public health assistance in underserved regions worldwide.

The foundation works to prevent avoidable conditions such as cataract-related blindness, control vector-borne diseases, improve environmental health, and enhance emergency health risk management.

Beyond direct health interventions, GX Foundation places strong emphasis on strengthening local and global capacity through training, cross-border partnerships, community knowledge transfer, and close collaboration with governments and health institutions.

Currently, the foundation operates in several regions across Asia, Africa, Central America, and the South Pacific, including Senegal, Mauritania, Djibouti, Cambodia, Laos, Honduras, Fiji, and Vanuatu.

The engagement with GX Foundation reflects Rwanda’s broader commitment to expanding international partnerships that support sustainable health development and improved wellbeing for its population.

