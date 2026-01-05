Kagame Hails Doumbouya’s Victory, Pledges Deeper Rwanda–Guinea Ties

President Paul Kagame has officially congratulated Guinea’s President-elect, Mamadi Doumbouya, following his victory in the December 2025 presidential election.

In his message, President Kagame said Rwanda looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties and working closely with Guinea to advance shared priorities and national prosperity.

“We look forward to deepening our strong bilateral relations and working closely together to advance our shared priorities and the prosperity of our nations,” Kagame said.

On Tuesday, Guinea’s Supreme Court validated the election results, confirming General Doumbouya as the winner with an overwhelming 86.72 percent of the vote. His closest challenger, Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé, garnered about 6.59 percent.

In his victory address, President-elect Doumbouya pledged to build a “Guinea of political and economic sovereignty”* anchored in “shared prosperity.”

Under Guinea’s newly adopted constitution earlier in 2025, Doumbouya will serve a seven-year presidential term.

President Doumbouya has maintained close engagement with Rwanda, making several visits to Kigali, including attendance at President Kagame’s inauguration in August 2024 and a state visit in May 2025.

Both leaders are strong advocates of African self-reliance and sovereignty. During their recent meeting in Paris on January 4, 2026, Kagame and Doumbouya discussed advancing Africa’s position in a rapidly evolving global landscape, reaffirming a shared vision for the continent’s development.

With Doumbouya’s transition from military leadership to a civilian presidency in January 2026, Rwanda has emerged as a key reference point for Guinea’s ambition of rapid, disciplined development.

For Rwanda, Guinea represents a strategic partner in West Africa, offering significant mineral resources and agricultural potential. The relationship between the two countries is underpinned by a comprehensive framework of 12 Joint Cooperation Agreements signed in late 2024 and expanded throughout 2025.

Visited 13 times, 13 visit(s) today