Genocide Suspect Who Hid In A Pit for 23 Years Sentenced

The Busasamana Primary Court sentenced a genocide suspect to 15 years in prison. The suspect, Emmanuel Ntarindwa, was arrested after managing to hide in a pit for 23 years to evade justice.

Emmanuel Ntarindwa, 52, was arrested in January 2024 as a genocide suspect believed to have “killed many Tutsi” in Busasamana, Nyanza sector, in Nyanza district during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

He had fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo but returned to Rwanda in 2001. With the help of a female accomplice, Eugenie Mukamana, 54, he managed to dig a pit under the bed where he spent these years in hiding.

The two later fell in love and even had children together, but neighbors suspected the couple’s plan, which they later reported to authorities, resulting in an arrest.

Upon his arrest, Ntarindwa confessed to committing genocide crimes in the former Kigoma Nyabisindu communes and sought forgiveness. He was provisionally detained as the prosecution sought a life sentence for commanding roadblocks where Tutsi were killed.

However, Ntarindwa’s accomplice was released on grounds of having committed a crime of concealing a suspect without motive and not being a suspect in the alleged genocide crimes levied on Ntarindwa.

Court decision:

The court found Emmanuel Ntarindwa guilty of the crimes he was accused of. However, based on his repentance, acceptance of his actions, and request for forgiveness, his sentence was reduced to 15 years in prison in accordance with the law.

After this ruling, Ntarindwa told court reporters that he would not appeal the sentence, even though the law provides the opportunity to challenge the court decision within five working days.

