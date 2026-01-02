Police Raises Alarm Over Drunk Driving and Parental Negligence

The Rwanda National Police (RNP) has announced that security across the country remained generally good at the close of 2025 and the start of the New Year, despite a few road incidents and cases of drunk driving.

Police spokesperson ACP Boniface Rutikanga said that between December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026, police recorded four road accidents—two in Kigali City, one in Nyamasheke District, and another in Bugesera District.

“Overall road safety was good during this period,” ACP Rutikanga noted, adding that the accidents were limited in number considering the high movement of people during New Year celebrations.

However, police arrested 47 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol. According to Rutikanga, most of those arrested were motorcyclists and cyclists, a trend that continues to raise concern over risky behavior on the roads.

Beyond traffic-related incidents, the police also highlighted worrying cases of parental negligence during the festive season. ACP Rutikanga said that in several areas across the country, young children were seen attending fireworks displays late at night without adult supervision.

“During the fireworks display across the country, many children were seen alone. In some places, children between the ages of 6 and 10 were walking alone at midnight without an adult,” he said. “This is a case of negligence on the part of parents who do not take proper care of their children.”

The police warning comes amid broader concerns raised by Rwandan elders about the declining state of parenting and family life, which they attribute to a lack of responsibility and excessive exposure to technology.

RNP has urged parents and guardians to be extra vigilant, particularly during public celebrations, and to fully embrace their responsibility to protect and guide their children at all times.

