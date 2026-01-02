Refugees Implore UN To Restore Congolese Tutsi Dignity

Another group of Congolese refugees staged a peaceful protest expressing their discontent over the anti-Tutsi hate speech in DR Congo, mistreatment of Congolese Tutsi, and seeking justice.

The protests follow similar events held in other camps of Kigeme and Mahama in response to the recent anti-Tutsi statements by DRC Army Spokesman, Major-General Sylvain Ekenge, who, during an interview on the national television channel, RTNC, on December 27, 2025, reportedly promoted ethnic conspiracy theories and discriminatory tropes.

In Kiziba and Mugombwa camps (in Karongi and Gisagara district), the oldest Congolese refugee camps in Rwanda, their message was clear.

“Stop discrimination against Tutsi,” read one placard, while another stated, “Justice for Tutsi People.” Yet another placard read, “Tutsi women are respectful and integral.”

One leader chanted, “Any woman, Tutsi or not, marries where her heart leads her. She has the right to marry anywhere.”

“Our girls were raped, others killed in DR Congo, but we are lucky to have sought refuge in a country that is decent, loves us, and have found peace in the camp,” a Congolese protester in Kiziba Camp says Tutsi should be protected to live in peace since they are one of the 450 tribes in DRC.

Some of the protesting Congolese called on their fellow DR Congo mothers to refuse to accept ethnic discrimination in mixed marriage but educate their children to stand for unity.

“Fight for unity until we return home. There is peace and no ethnic discrimination in areas led by the M23, and as women, that is what we strive for. Don’t be consumed by hate; instead, educate your children in Godly, upright ways,” one mother said.

The Congolese Tutsi refugees also used the opportunity to remind the United Nations (UN) to take action towards restoring human dignity, respect for, and ending ethnic discrimination against Congolese Tutsi.

