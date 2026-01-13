President Kagame Bids Farewell to U.S. Ambassador Kneedler

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday afternoon bade farewell to the outgoing United States Ambassador to Rwanda, Eric Kneedler, at Urugwiro Village, as the diplomat concludes his tour of duty in the country.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Olivier Nduhungirehe, also held a farewell meeting with Ambassador Kneedler, who has served as the U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda for more than two years.

Ambassador Kneedler officially assumed his duties on October 18, 2023, after being nominated by former U.S. President Joe Biden in August 2022 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in July 2023.

During his tenure, Ambassador Kneedler played a key role in deepening diplomatic engagement between Kigali and Washington, maintaining high-level political dialogue at a time of evolving global and regional dynamics.

He actively supported U.S.-backed development programmes** in agriculture, education, health, entrepreneurship, and trade, with a particular emphasis on youth empowerment and private-sector growth.

One of his notable achievements was strengthening economic cooperation, including promoting American investment in Rwanda and supporting Rwanda’s integration into global value chains under U.S. trade initiatives.

He also championed good governance, institutional cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges, including education and cultural partnerships.

Ambassador Kneedler further contributed to regional peace and security efforts, particularly through U.S. diplomatic engagement in the Great Lakes region.

This included support for dialogue initiatives involving Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), culminating in the Washington Agreement, signed with the United States as mediator—an accord expected to yield economic dividends and promote lasting regional stability.

His departure comes amid the recall of 29 diplomats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Despite recent challenges, including the suspension of some USAID-funded projects, Rwanda–U.S. relations have remained largely constructive.

Cooperation has continued in strategic areas such as security, trade, and regional diplomacy, underscoring the resilience of bilateral ties.

In addition, recent reports indicate increased trade in Rwandan minerals used in military equipment, reflecting Rwanda’s growing importance as a U.S. military and security partner in recent years.

Ambassador Kneedler leaves office with Rwanda–United States relations on a generally positive footing, marked by sustained engagement, pragmatic cooperation, and continued dialogue despite shifting geopolitical and policy priorities.

