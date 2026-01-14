President Kagame Receives New Japan and Qatar Ambassadors

President Paul Kagame has received letters of credence from two newly accredited ambassadors during a ceremony held at Urugwiro Village, officially welcoming them as envoys to the Republic of Rwanda.

The ambassadors are Nakajo Kazuya of Japan and Mansour Ali Fahad Al-Shahwani Al-Hajri of the State of Qatar, whose accreditation marks the formal commencement of their diplomatic missions in Rwanda.

During the ceremony, President Kagame exchanged brief remarks with the ambassadors, reaffirming Rwanda’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Japan and Qatar.

Japan and Rwanda share longstanding ties, particularly in development cooperation, infrastructure, health, and capacity building.

Qatar, meanwhile, has continued to expand its engagement with Rwanda, notably in investment, aviation, tourism, and trade.

The presentation of letters of credence is a key diplomatic tradition that formally recognizes ambassadors as the official representatives of their countries and enables them to fully assume their duties in fostering diplomatic relations.

