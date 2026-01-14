Rwanda Deploys Engineers to Aid Jamaica’s Hurricane Recovery

In a significant show of international solidarity, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has deployed a contingent of military engineers to Jamaica to assist in the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure devastated by Hurricane Melissa.

The deployment, carried out under a bilateral agreement between Rwanda and Jamaica, aims to support the ongoing recovery efforts almost three months after the Category 5 hurricane tore through the island on 28 October 2025, triggering extensive flooding, landslides, and widespread destruction.

Hurricane Melissa is one of the most destructive storms in the Caribbean’s recent history. Physical damage to Jamaica’s infrastructure has been estimated at approximately $8.8 billion, equivalent to about 41 % of the nation’s GDP.

Under the agreement, RDF engineering specialists will work alongside Jamaican authorities on rehabilitation projects, focusing on roads, bridges, and other essential public works damaged by the storm.

The mission highlights Rwanda’s expanding role in international humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

The Jamaican government, led by Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness, has been coordinating a broad recovery strategy that combines domestic efforts with international support.

In early December, Jamaica secured an international financing package worth up to $6.7 billion from multilateral partners—including the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank Group—to support reconstruction and resilience building over the next three years.

The RDF’s deployment dovetails with this larger recovery framework, bringing practical technical expertise directly to communities in need.

The initiative also reflects a growing partnership between African and Caribbean nations in disaster response, development, and capacity building.

Officials from both nations have emphasized the importance of cooperation in the face of climate-related disasters, underscoring that recovery not only involves rebuilding what was lost but strengthening infrastructure to withstand future extreme weather events.

