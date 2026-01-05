Rwanda Floats Promotional Gorilla Trekking Rates Into 2026

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has announced new 2026 promotional rates for gorilla trekking permits, significantly reducing prices in a move aimed at boosting domestic and regional tourism.

In a public notice released this Monday January 5, 2026, RDB said the promotional rates will be effective until 31 December 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen Rwanda’s position as a leading tourism destination for domestic, regional, and African travelers.

However, the board clarified that the discounted rates will not apply between June and October 2026, which is considered the peak tourism season.

Under the revised pricing structure, Rwandans and East African Community (EAC) citizens will continue to pay $200 for a gorilla trekking permit in Volcanoes National Park. Eligible visitors are required to present a national ID, a valid passport, or a birth certificate.

Meanwhile, African citizens and African residents will benefit from a reduced permit fee of $500. To qualify, applicants must present a valid passport alongside a resident ID, diplomatic card, or a valid visa showing at least four consecutive months of residence.

Gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park is one of Rwanda’s flagship tourism products and a major contributor to conservation financing and community development around protected areas.

RDB noted that the promotional rates are designed to encourage more Africans and regional travelers to experience Rwanda’s unique wildlife offerings, while also supporting sustainable tourism growth.

“RDB reaffirms its commitment to driving tourism growth and positioning Rwanda as a premier regional and global destination,” the notice states.

Rwanda is home to a significant population of endangered mountain gorillas, and controlled tourism has been widely credited with contributing to their conservation, while generating income for local communities and the national economy.

