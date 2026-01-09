Rwanda to Distribute Seven Million Mosquito Nets to Fight Malaria

The Ministry of Health (MINISANTE) has announced plans to distribute seven million insecticide-treated mosquito nets across Rwanda, prioritizing communities most affected by malaria.

The scheme aims to curb the rising number of malaria cases and protect vulnerable populations, particularly children and pregnant women.

According to MINISANTE data, malaria cases in Rwanda have more than doubled over the past two years, increasing from 550,000 cases in 2023 to 1.2 million in 2025.

The last nationwide distribution of mosquito nets took place in 2023, as nets are typically distributed every three years.

Between distributions, nets are usually reserved for pregnant women and children under one year to ensure ongoing protection.

Nationwide Distribution Plan

Dr. Aimable Mbituyumuremyi, Head of the Malaria Control Unit at the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), said the government has a structured programme to provide mosquito nets to all citizens, but it is implemented once every three years.

He explained, “The last nets were distributed in 2023. This year, the next batch is being rolled out. Some nets have already arrived, and we are preparing the distribution to ensure they reach residents, especially in the sectors most affected by malaria.”

Dr. Mbituyumuremyi added that alongside the general distribution, approximately 800,000 nets will continue to be provided specifically to pregnant women and children under one year old.

Complementary Anti-Malaria Measures

In addition to mosquito net distribution, insecticide spraying has been conducted in multiple districts, including key areas in the Eastern Province, five districts in the Southern Province, and selected sectors in Kigali City, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Rusizi, and Gicumbi.

This year, spraying will extend to more than 70 additional sectors to strengthen malaria prevention nationwide.

Data from January to December 2025 indicates that Gisagara District recorded the highest number of malaria cases, exceeding 300,000 in a single year.

Gasabo District followed with over 200,000 cases, while Kicukiro reported more than 120,000 cases during the same period.

Over the past three years—2023, 2024, and 2025—malaria has claimed 205 lives across the country, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures like mosquito nets and insecticide spraying.

