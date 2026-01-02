Rwanda Tops Africa in World Bank’s B-READY 2025 Business Rankings

Rwanda has once again affirmed its position as Africa’s leading business-friendly economy, according to the World Bank’s Business Ready (B-READY) 2025 Report, which recognises the country for effectively translating reforms into real-world business efficiency .

The latest edition of the report ranks Rwanda as Africa’s top-performing economy overall, highlighting its strong regulatory framework, high operational efficiency, and steady progress in public service delivery.

Globally, Rwanda stands out as one of the few economies where policy reforms are not only enacted but are also working efficiently on the ground.

Africa’s Leader in Regulatory Frameworks:

B-READY 2025 places Rwanda first in Africa for its regulatory framework, reflecting the strength, clarity, and consistency of laws governing business activity.

The report assesses how well regulations are designed to support business entry, competition, trade, taxation, and dispute resolution.

Rwanda’s regulatory environment is credited with reducing uncertainty for investors and entrepreneurs, enabling businesses to start, operate, and expand with greater confidence.

This achievement positions Rwanda among the world’s strongest reformers, demonstrating that effective rule-making can emerge from developing economies.

Sub-Saharan Economy Ranking:

One of Rwanda’s most notable achievements is its performance in Operational Efficiency, where it is ranked 12th globally—making it the only Sub-Saharan African economy to reach this level in the B-READY 2025 assessment .

Operational efficiency measures how easily businesses comply with regulations and access public services in practice.

Rwanda’s high ranking reflects streamlined procedures, increased digitalisation of government services, and reduced administrative bottlenecks.

For businesses, this translates into faster approvals, lower compliance costs, and smoother day-to-day operations.

The World Bank notes that economies performing strongly in this pillar tend to experience better private sector growth and stronger job creation outcomes, reinforcing the importance of implementation—not just policy intent.

Strong Performance in Public Services:

Rwanda is also ranked third in Africa in public services, an area where many economies struggle to match strong regulations with effective delivery. Public services in the B-READY framework cover digital platforms, licensing systems, tax administration, and infrastructure that support regulatory compliance.

While the report notes a global “public services gap” affecting many countries, Rwanda is highlighted as a regional leader making consistent progress in closing this gap. Continued investment in digital government systems and institutional capacity is expected to further strengthen Rwanda’s performance in future editions.

A Model for Reform Implementation:

The B-READY 2025 report underscores that Rwanda’s success lies not only in reform ambition but in execution. By aligning strong laws with efficient institutions, the country has created an environment where businesses can translate opportunity into growth and jobs.

As the World Bank continues its three-year roll-out of the B-READY initiative, Rwanda’s performance positions it as a benchmark for reform-minded economies in Africa and beyond, demonstrating that sustained political commitment and institutional efficiency can deliver tangible results for the private sector.

