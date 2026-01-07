Trial of DJ Toxxyk Postponed as Defense Seeks More Time

The trial of local disc jockey Toxxyk, real name Shema Arnaud, accused of fatally hitting an on-duty traffic police officer, has been postponed after his defense lawyers said they were not ready to proceed.

Toxxyk was scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a hearing on a mandatory 30-day pretrial detention related to four alleged offences arising from a road accident.

These include suspected drunk driving, driving without a valid license, fleeing the scene of an accident, negligence of traffic rules and causing death through reckless driving.

During the hearing at Nyarugenge Primary Court, the accused told the court that he had not been informed of the trial in advance.

His lawyers, Uwamahoro M. Jose and Utazirubanda God, requested an adjournment, citing delays in communication and insufficient time to prepare a defense.

Prosecutors did not object to the request, saying additional time would also allow them to adequately prepare their case in the interest of justice for both parties.

The court granted the request and postponed the hearing to a later date.

Toxxyk has been under investigation since December 20, 2025, when he allegedly struck a traffic police officer who was on duty in Kigali City.

According to preliminary investigations, the DJ fled the scene but was arrested several hours later in Karongi District.

Sources familiar with the case say the suspect had reportedly come from a music performance at a bar in Kigali before the incident.

It is alleged that while driving at high speed near an area commonly known as *Péyaje*, he lost control of the vehicle and hit a police officer stationed along the roadside.

Investigators allege that the officer was struck during traffic operations and later succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect did not possess a valid driving license at the time.

Authorities are also investigating whether alcohol consumption may have contributed to the crash, though official test results have not yet been made public.

Under Rwandan law, causing death through negligence or recklessness may constitute involuntary manslaughter, depending on the outcome of investigations and court findings.

Penalties vary based on the circumstances and degree of responsibility established by the court. The case remains under judicial consideration as investigations continue.

