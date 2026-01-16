Some UN Recommendations Not Applicable to Rwanda’s Human Rights Reality – Justice Minister

Not all recommendations issued to Rwanda under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the United Nations Human Rights Council are not factual and applicable to the country, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, has said.

Briefing the Parliamentary Committee on Rwandan Unity, Human Rights and the Fight against Genocide, Dr. Ugirashebuja explained that Rwanda carefully reviews all UPR recommendations and only commits to implementing those that align with national priorities, legal frameworks, and the promotion of citizens’ rights.

He said that following each UPR assessment, countries are given time to analyze the recommendations and decide which ones they can commit to implementing.

“Once countries have been assessed, they are given the opportunity to analyze all the decisions and choose those they agree with,” Dr. Ugirashebuja said.

He clarified that choosing not to implement certain recommendations does not mean rejecting them outright. Instead, countries are required to justify their position in official reports.

“If there are recommendations we do not agree with, we explain the reasons in our report, especially when they are against the country’s goals,” he said.

The Minister gave the example of recommendations related to the conscription of children into the military, noting that such proposals cannot apply to Rwanda because the country strictly upholds child protection laws.

“Rwanda respects the rights of the child and does not accept the recruitment of minors into the military,” he said.

Dr. Ugirashebuja added that the government also evaluates whether recommendations are based on accurate information, whether they can be implemented within the country’s capacity, and whether they contribute to the welfare and rights of Rwandans.

He noted that many countries undertaking UPR reviews consider factors such as implementation timelines, available resources, and consistency with national development priorities, rather than external or individual interests.

Rwanda’s fourth Universal Periodic Review report will be considered on January 24, 2026, when government representatives will provide further clarifications on the country’s human rights record.

Rwanda has been reviewed three times since 2011. In the first review in January 2011, Rwanda received 73 recommendations from 48 countries and committed to implementing 67. In the second review in November 2015, Rwanda received 229 recommendations from 88 countries, accepting 50. The third review, held virtually in January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in 284 recommendations from 99 countries, of which Rwanda agreed to implement 160.

In the upcoming review scheduled for January 26, Rwanda has already received feedback from 103 countries, a number expected to increase. The recommendations accepted will guide Rwanda’s human rights actions over the next four years.

Primary reporting by: Tarib Abdul and Ernestine Musanabera

