Kagame hosts Saudi Vice minister to discuss Rwanda–Saudi cooperation

by Sam Nkurunziza
President Kagame hosted Hon. Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji at Urugwiro Village. Photo: Village Urugwiro.

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday hosted Hon. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at Urugwiro Village, for discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation.

According to Village Urugwiro, the talks focused on deepening ties between Rwanda and Saudi Arabia and explored areas of cooperation of mutual interest.

Rwanda and Saudi Arabia continue to engage through diplomatic consultations and participation in multilateral forums, as both countries seek to strengthen cooperation in areas such as investment and development.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts by both sides to build on existing relations and expand collaboration between Rwanda and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

President Kagame welcomed Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and his delegation. Photo: Village Urugwiro.

 

