Jurgen Zomermaand strikes late to win explosive stage three at Tour du Rwanda

Dutch rider Jurgen Zomermaand produced a masterclass in timing and endurance to win stage three of the Tour du Rwanda 2026, conquering the demanding 145.3-kilometre route from Huye to Rusizi after a day of relentless attacks and tactical tension.

Representing Development Team Picnic PostNL, Zomermaand stopped the clock at 3 hours, 41 minutes, finishing alone after launching a decisive move inside the final three kilometers.

What had been a tightly matched lead group quickly unraveled as Zomermaand accelerated with conviction, opening a 25-second gap almost instantly. By the final kilometer, his advantage had grown to nearly 40 seconds, more than enough to silence the chase.

“It was a very hard stage from the beginning. Everyone was attacking. I waited for the right moment because in a race like this, you only get one chance,” Zomermaand said at the finish line in Kamembe.

A day of attacks and shifting fortunes

The stage never settled into rhythm. An early breakaway of five riders formed near Karambi but was reeled in before establishing a significant advantage. As the peloton the demanding climbs of Nyungwe forest, the race splintered under repeated accelerations.

Reuben Thompson animated the middle section, surging clear to claim maximum points on two categorized climbs and building a lead of up to 40 seconds.

Shortly after, Duarte Marivoet launched a daring solo move, stretching his advantage to 1 minute and 25 seconds with just over 30 kilometres remaining. For a brief moment, he was the virtual race leader.

But the peloton, led by teams protecting their general classification ambitions, responded decisively. The gap was reduced steadily, and by the final 20 kilometers, the break had been neutralized.

The decisive moment came on the Bushenge climb at kilometer 127, where the front group was reduced to roughly a dozen riders. Zomermaand collected King of the Mountain points there, asserting his strength on the gradients and positioning himself strategically for the finale.

General classification battle tightens

With 10 kilometers remaining, a select front group still held a slender advantage, but cohesion was fragile. Marking and hesitation proved costly. Zomermaand attacked without looking back, and no rider could match the intensity of his acceleration.

Behind him, yellow jersey holder Pau Marti fought to limit time losses as small yet meaningful gaps opened among overall contenders. Though the Spaniard retained his composure, stage three has tightened the race and reshaped its tactical outlook.

The average speed remained impressively high despite the punishing terrain, reflecting both the ambition and depth of this year’s field. More importantly, the stage has rewarded the courageous on the road to Rusizi, and Jurgen Zomermaand was the boldest of them all.

Recap for the first three days

The 2026 Tour du Rwanda has opened with three fast and tactical stages marked by aggressive breakaways, sprint finishes, and shifting yellow jerseys. Early bonus seconds and late attacks have already shaped the general classification, setting the stage for an intense battle in the first three days.

Day 1 – Einhorn takes the first yellow

Stage one from Rukomo to Rwamagana opened the 2026 Tour du Rwanda with high pace and early breakaways. Heavy rain and aggressive racing shaped the 173.6km course.

Israel’s Itamar Einhorn won the sprint finish to claim the stage and the first yellow jersey. Bonus seconds helped him take the overall lead.

Day 2 – Pau reshuffles the race lead

The second stage from Nyamata to Huye featured another strong breakaway and controlled chasing by the peloton. Teams worked carefully to set up a sprint finish.

Martí Soriano Pau won the stage in Huye and collected crucial bonus seconds. His victory moved him into the yellow jersey.

Day 3 – Zomermaand strikes in Rusizi

Stage three from Huye to Rusizi was marked by constant attacks and tough climbs, especially through Nyungwe. Several riders tried solo moves, but the race stayed tightly contested.

Jurgen Zomermaand launched a late attack inside the final kilometers and rode alone to win in Kamembe. His victory further tightened the general classification.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today