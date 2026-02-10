Ombudsman: 46 Officials with Unexplained Wealth Face Prosecution

The Office of the Ombudsman says 46 officials who failed to explain the source of their wealth could face prosecution after referring their cases to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) for possible criminal investigation.

The disclosure was made on Monday, February 9, during the launch of Anti-Corruption Week in the judiciary, an annual initiative aimed at promoting integrity and accountability across public service.

Ombudsman General Madeleine Nirere said failing to justify assets is a criminal offence under Rwanda’s anti-corruption law.

“When a person possesses wealth beyond their known means and cannot provide a credible explanation, that in itself amounts to a corruption-related offence. Some of these cases have already been submitted to the Prosecution Authority,” she said.

Under the 2021 Anti-Corruption Law, officials are required to provide verifiable evidence of their assets, including employment records, contracts, bank statements, inheritance papers, or proof of gifts.

Unexplained wealth investigations are a key tool in Rwanda’s fight against corruption. Previous referrals by the Ombudsman have led to high-profile prosecutions and recovery of misappropriated assets.

Nirere highlighted Rwanda’s strong governance record, noting that the country ranks 41st out of 182 globally in corruption assessments, the highest in the East African Community and third across Africa.

She stressed that fighting corruption is an ongoing effort requiring sustained political will, robust institutions, and public cooperation. Rwanda aims to become the world’s leading country in combating corruption by 2050.

Authorities say officials whose explanations are inadequate, misleading, or inconsistent with financial realities will face prosecution. Convictions may lead to fines, imprisonment, asset forfeiture, or dismissal from public service.

