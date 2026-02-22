Home » PICTORIAL Part II | Cultivating Hope: Transforming Lives Through Strength, Skills, and Resilience in Refugee Communities
National

PICTORIAL Part II | Cultivating Hope: Transforming Lives Through Strength, Skills, and Resilience in Refugee Communities

by Sam Nkurunziza
written by Sam Nkurunziza

Across Rwanda, relentless efforts are underway to strengthen inclusion and expand opportunity for all. From modern technical workshops and mechanical laboratories to construction training spaces and community facilities, these investments are designed to serve both refugee and host communities alike.

The facilities represent a shared vision of integration through skills development, innovation and economic participation. They provide practical, industry-aligned training that equips young people with the tools to compete in today’s labour market while fostering collaboration across communities.

This pictorial captures that progress in motion, hands learning by doing, instructors guiding the next generation, and institutions built to ensure that inclusion in Rwanda is not an aspiration, but a lived reality.

A School in Giti sector in Gicumbi district, where new infrastructure is under development with funding from the JYAMBERE Project under the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA). The facilities serve both refugees and members of the host community, promoting inclusion, shared learning and sustainable development.

 

Construction works continue on Ngarama district hospital, a facility that is poised to serve the local community and the refugee communities in Gatsibo district.

 

Part of the newly equipped medical facility stands ready for use, reflecting investment in improved healthcare services for residents of Gatsibo district.

 

The administrative offices at Nyabiheke Refugee Camp in Gatsibo District, a centre coordinating development programmes, education and livelihood initiatives for refugees.

Young trainees equipped with protective gear working on the school facilities that serve both refugees and members of the host community.

Young men engage in a spirited football match on an open field, showcasing how sport fosters teamwork, discipline and social cohesion within the community.

 

Youth participate in a group run during a fitness training session, promoting physical wellbeing and encouraging active lifestyles.

A student operates an electrical training panel inside a technical workshop, applying classroom knowledge in a practical learning environment.

A panoramic view of rolling green hills and farmland surrounding the community, highlighting the scenic landscape and agricultural potential of the area.

Automotive trainees in blue overalls work together to dismantle and inspect an engine component during a hands-on mechanical engineering session.

Students examine a vehicle’s internal systems inside a training workshop, applying practical skills in automotive technology under guided supervision.

Two young trainees in protective helmets crush stones as part of a construction skills exercise, demonstrating hands-on learning in building materials preparation.

An instructor stands beside engine training modules in a well-equipped technical laboratory, highlighting the availability of modern equipment supporting vocational education.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today

You may also like

His Father Starved to Death Ex-President Kayibanda —...

Tour du Rwanda 2026: From Local Race to...

Pictorial | Cultivating Hope: How Farming and Beekeeping...

AI will empower not replace teachers, Rwanda assures...

How Rwanda’s maternal and child health reforms are...

Uganda Army: DR Congo Should Not Host Rwanda’s...

Rwanda and Partners Chart a New Path for...

Beyond Shelter: Refugees Finding Rights and Opportunities in...

Rwanda Hosts Muslim World League Secretary-General

From Skills to Yields: Rwanda–Israel Alumni Power the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

casibom girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibom girişjojobet girişcasibom girişjojobetmarsbahis girişcasibomcasibom