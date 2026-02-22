PICTORIAL Part II | Cultivating Hope: Transforming Lives Through Strength, Skills, and Resilience in Refugee Communities

Across Rwanda, relentless efforts are underway to strengthen inclusion and expand opportunity for all. From modern technical workshops and mechanical laboratories to construction training spaces and community facilities, these investments are designed to serve both refugee and host communities alike.

The facilities represent a shared vision of integration through skills development, innovation and economic participation. They provide practical, industry-aligned training that equips young people with the tools to compete in today’s labour market while fostering collaboration across communities.

This pictorial captures that progress in motion, hands learning by doing, instructors guiding the next generation, and institutions built to ensure that inclusion in Rwanda is not an aspiration, but a lived reality.

