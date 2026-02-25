Rwf 8.2 Billion Shortfall Stalls Boat Project Linking Rusizi-Rubavu

Kigali – Members of Parliament have expressed concern over delays in the Nkombo Boat II project, which is intended to operate between Rusizi and Rubavu, transporting passengers.

Lawmakers revealed that more than Rwf 8.2 billion is now needed to complete the vessel.

The matter was discussed on February 25, 2026, when the Parliamentary Committee on State Budget and Public Assets presented its findings to the Plenary Session on the implementation of the 2025/2026 national budget across districts and the City of Kigali.

Cost Increase Following Revised Feasibility Study

Committee Chairperson Odette Uwamariya explained that the project stalled after a revised feasibility study increased the boat’s passenger capacity from 150 to 295 people.

“This adjustment caused the project cost to rise from the initially projected US$2,633,360 in 2019 to US$5,662,745,” she told Parliament. Converted into Rwandan francs, the new estimate stands at approximately Rwf 8.25 billion.

Uwamariya emphasized that the project is large and requires additional funding before construction can resume and be completed.

Second Boat for Nkombo Island

The vessel is the second boat promised to residents of Nkombo Island by President Paul Kagame, after the first boat previously provided encountered technical problems and was suspended.

The project is being implemented by the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), with construction carried out at Afrinest Engineering Ltd in Karongi District. The boat is considered crucial for facilitating the movement of passengers and goods between Nkombo Island and mainland communities in the Western Province.

A revised study in March 2025 also altered the boat’s original design, converting space initially intended for vehicles into additional passenger capacity to improve service delivery and meet growing demand.

Other Delayed Projects

The Committee further highlighted several other stalled projects, including housing construction for vulnerable genocide survivors, a rural water supply project in Rusizi District that stalled at 37 percent completion due to contractor non-compliance, and a bridge project connecting Ngoma and Kirehe.

Overall budget execution stood at 46.1 percent by December 2025 and 49.9 percent when districts met with the parliamentary committee. Nyagatare District recorded the highest execution rate at 69.1 percent, while Muhanga, Gicumbi, Gatsibo, Nyanza, Gisagara, Musanze, Nyamasheke, Nyaruguru, and the City of Kigali recorded less than 50 percent execution.

