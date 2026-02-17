Prosecution Seeks Five-Year Jail Term in Yampano Video Case

The Kicukiro Primary Court is set to deliver its verdict on February 27, 2026, in a high-profile case involving the circulation of intimate videos of musician Florien Uworizagwira, popularly known as Yampano. Prosecutors are seeking five-year prison sentences for five men accused of unlawfully distributing the footage.

The accused—Uzabakiriho Cyprien (Djihad), Patrick Ishimwe (Pazzo Man), François Xavier Ishimwe, Nestor Kwizera (Pappy Nesta), and John Kalisa (K John)—allegedly played various roles in sharing sexually explicit material that shows the artist engaged in consensual sexual acts.

Court proceedings revealed that Yampano recorded the videos himself and stored them in his email account. Prosecutors allege that Patrick Ishimwe, reportedly the musician’s former manager, downloaded the material without permission and shared it with Kalisa John, who is accused of further dissemination.

Djihad is accused of posting the videos on his WhatsApp status and managing a group of more than 989 members where the content circulated. Witnesses Eric Semuhungu and Gatete Sharon testified that they saw the videos on Djihad’s status. In his defense, Djihad denied sharing the footage, claiming prior personal disputes influenced witness testimony.

Prosecutors also presented evidence against François Xavier Ishimwe, alleging that he used his phone to distribute the videos, charging between Rwf 100 and 200 per share. He admitted that the phone was used but blamed a neighbor for the exchanges.

Nestor Kwizera admitted forwarding the videos to two individuals, including Kalisa John, but said the material was already widely circulated. John Kalisa denied intending to distribute the content, although he admitted requesting it.

The prosecution insists the defendants violated privacy and dignity laws and urged the court to impose five-year prison sentences for each accused. All defendants continue to seek acquittal.

