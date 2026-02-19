Rwanda Hosts Muslim World League Secretary-General

As Muslims around the world start the holy month of Ramadan, Sheikh Dr. Muhammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, is in Rwanda for a three-day working visit aimed at promoting peace and unity.

On Thursday, he was welcomed at Kigali International Airport by Minister of Local Government Dominique Habimana, alongside the Mufti of Rwanda, Sheikh Sindayigaya Musa.

The visit seeks to strengthen peace and social cohesion, supporting Rwanda’s ongoing efforts to foster unity and harmony by engaging various faiths in promoting tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful values.

During his stay, the head of the Muslim scholars’ organization will meet with Rwandan officials to discuss key issues, including enhancing collaboration between the Government of Rwanda and international Islamic organizations, promoting education and social development, combating extremist ideologies, and advancing interfaith dialogue and a culture of peace.

Sheikh Dr. Al-Issa lauded Rwanda’s journey of unity and reconciliation following the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi, describing the country as a model for building a society rooted in forgiveness and shared purpose. He also confirmed that the Muslim World League will continue partnering with Rwanda to promote peace and positive relations worldwide.

On behalf of the Rwandan government, Minister Habimana emphasized that Rwanda remains committed to hosting and collaborating with international organizations that support sustainable development and cooperation grounded in mutual respect.

During the three-day visit, Sheikh Dr. Al-Issa is scheduled to tour Muslim religious institutions and development projects. He will also participate in Friday prayers at Onatracom Mosque in Nyarugenge, where he will speak on the role of religion in fostering lasting peace.

