Home » Rwanda Hosts Muslim World League Secretary-General
National

Rwanda Hosts Muslim World League Secretary-General

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (right) is in Rwanda for a three-day visit to bolster the country’s unity efforts.

As Muslims around the world start the holy month of Ramadan, Sheikh Dr. Muhammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, is in Rwanda for a three-day working visit aimed at promoting peace and unity.

On Thursday, he was welcomed at Kigali International Airport by Minister of Local Government Dominique Habimana, alongside the Mufti of Rwanda, Sheikh Sindayigaya Musa.

The visit seeks to strengthen peace and social cohesion, supporting Rwanda’s ongoing efforts to foster unity and harmony by engaging various faiths in promoting tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful values.

During his stay, the head of the Muslim scholars’ organization will meet with Rwandan officials to discuss key issues, including enhancing collaboration between the Government of Rwanda and international Islamic organizations, promoting education and social development, combating extremist ideologies, and advancing interfaith dialogue and a culture of peace.

Sheikh Dr. Al-Issa lauded Rwanda’s journey of unity and reconciliation following the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi, describing the country as a model for building a society rooted in forgiveness and shared purpose. He also confirmed that the Muslim World League will continue partnering with Rwanda to promote peace and positive relations worldwide.

On behalf of the Rwandan government, Minister Habimana emphasized that Rwanda remains committed to hosting and collaborating with international organizations that support sustainable development and cooperation grounded in mutual respect.

During the three-day visit, Sheikh Dr. Al-Issa is scheduled to tour Muslim religious institutions and development projects. He will also participate in Friday prayers at Onatracom Mosque in Nyarugenge, where he will speak on the role of religion in fostering lasting peace.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today

You may also like

From Skills to Yields: Rwanda–Israel Alumni Power the...

Rwandan Universities Challenged to Drive Research and Innovation

AfDB, Rwanda launch $9m flood resilience project in...

EAC Member States Chart a New Era of...

New Irrigation Financing Aims to Improve Food Security

Umushyikirano 2026 Resolutions: Government Directed to Promote Use...

Prosecution Seeks Five-Year Jail Term in Yampano Video...

Fresheri Ku Ishuri: Shaping Clean, Confident, and Disciplined...

Rwanda’s 4×4 Reform: Rwanda Is Scaling Up Its...

“I’ve Never Heard the Voices of the Dead”:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

casibomjojobet girişmarsbahismarsbahis girişcasibom girişjojobet girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibom girişjojobet giriş