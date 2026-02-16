RwandAir Flights Disrupted as Labour Strike Hits Nairobi Airport

RwandAir passengers travelling to and from Nairobi are facing delays and cancellations due to a labour strike at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Kenya’s main aviation hub.

The airline said the strike by airport workers has disrupted normal operations, affecting several flights. Flight WB453 has been delayed to 20:50 local time, while Flight WB402, scheduled for 16 February, was cancelled. Passengers on Flight WB403 have been re-accommodated on WB453.

The disruptions have caused extended waiting times, missed connections, and changes to itineraries, particularly for travellers transiting through Nairobi to other regional or international destinations. As a major hub in East Africa, disturbances at JKIA often ripple across multiple airlines and routes.

RwandAir said its teams are actively monitoring the situation and assisting affected passengers. Customers are urged to contact the airline’s sales offices for rebooking, travel guidance, and support.

While strikes at airports are largely beyond airlines’ control, aviation experts warn that such disruptions can cascade, affecting schedules, crew duty times, and downstream flights.

The Kenya Airports Authority has acknowledged the operational challenges at JKIA but has not provided a timeline for when normal operations will resume. Passengers are advised to stay in close contact with airlines and regularly check flight status updates.

RwandAir has reaffirmed its commitment to keeping customers informed and supporting those affected as efforts continue to restore normal airport operations.

