Rwandan Universities Challenged to Drive Research and Innovation

Kigali, February 18, 2026 — Rwanda’s higher education sector has been urged to take the lead in driving the country’s research and innovation agenda. Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana says universities and research institutions must become engines of national development, boosting economic growth and strengthening Rwanda’s global competitiveness.

Min. Nsengimana was speaking at the conference “Re-thinking Higher Education as a Catalyst for Research and Innovation in Rwanda,” which brought together university leaders, government officials, industry experts, and development partners.

In 2023, Rwanda invested 0.79% of its GDP (approximately $111.39 million) in research and development, a significant step toward building a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, according to officials.

While Rwanda has made significant strides in expanding access to higher education and strengthening universities, Hon. Nsengimana warned that challenges remain. Many students still face barriers to quality education, and the country continues to need more patents and stronger commercialisation of research to fully harness its innovation potential.

He emphasised that universities must go beyond traditional teaching to become hubs of discovery, innovation, and evidence-based policymaking. “Achieving the future we envision requires research that is globally competitive but also distinctly Rwandan, responsive to local challenges, and connected to international knowledge networks,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Dr. Edward Kadozi, Director General of the Higher Education Council, described the conference as a “pivotal moment for Rwanda’s higher education sector,” noting that globally, universities are expected not only to educate students but also to generate research, foster innovation, and contribute to national development.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today