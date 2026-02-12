Rwanda’s Coffee Industry Brews a Record $150 Million in 2025

Rwanda’s coffee industry hit a historic milestone in 2025, earning a record $148.6 million from the export of 23,860 tonnes of green coffee. Export volumes grew 39% year-on-year, while revenues surged 65%, making 2025 the most profitable year in the country’s coffee history.

NAEB Chief Executive Claude Bizimana said the performance signals that Rwanda is on track to meet its National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) target of exporting 32,000 tonnes of coffee and generating $192 million by 2029.

“With regard to export revenues, 2025 recorded a historic high, surpassing all previous records,” Bizimana said, attributing the growth to higher production, expanded market access, and rising global prices. The average export price climbed 19% to $6.2 per kilogramme.

Beyond favorable international prices, exporters point to deliberate policy decisions and governance reforms as key drivers of growth.

Nadege Uwamahoro, founder and CEO of Braimpire Ltd – an AfCFTA trading company and major coffee exporter – says Rwanda’s competitive edge lies in both quality and structure.

“In terms of volume and uniqueness, Rwanda’s coffee is naturally of high quality. But what makes the difference is how the government positions itself. Good governance and support help us reach wider markets,” she said.

Uwamahoro highlighted Rwanda’s readiness to comply with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which took effect in December 2025. The regulation requires coffee entering the EU to be deforestation-free, legally produced, and fully traceable to the plot level.

“Operators must submit due diligence statements with geolocation data. Rwanda is competing well in achieving this target. That level of traceability strengthens buyer confidence,” she explained.

Trade diplomacy has also expanded Rwanda’s market reach, opening doors in Asia and beyond.

“In China, we export without paying taxes. In the United States, the market remains active even though AGOA is no longer in place. Government-to-government cooperation gives us access and credibility,” Uwamahoro said.

Access to finance has been another pillar of growth. “You cannot secure an order and fail to supply due to lack of capital. Banks are readily available to support trade. That reliability builds long-term relationships with buyers,” she added.

Braimpire’s own trajectory mirrors the sector’s resilience. Founded in 2016, the company recorded a 30% increase in exports between 2019 and 2022 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Post-pandemic, sales have risen by 65%.

Coffee: Rwanda’s Economic Backbone

Coffee remains one of Rwanda’s most important agricultural exports, contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings, rural livelihoods, and national economic stability. The sector directly supports over 400,000 farming households and creates thousands of jobs in processing, transport, and trade. Beyond revenue, coffee drives rural development by encouraging investment in farms, infrastructure, and cooperative systems, while positioning Rwanda as a premium coffee-producing country globally.

Farmers at the Core of Growth

Rwanda’s coffee farmers, whose improved practices and organization have raised both yield and quality, are central to the sector’s success. From Gakenke district, Elleazar Kwizera, a coffee farmer, said better agronomic methods and cooperative systems are transforming livelihoods.

“We have improved growing conditions and harvesting techniques to produce high-quality coffee seeds. Working in cooperatives helps us supply collectively and negotiate competitive prices,” he said.

NAEB data show that in 2025, farmers earned an average of Rwf900 per kilogramme of coffee cherries, significantly above the baseline farm-gate price of Rwf600. Attractive prices have encouraged reinvestment in farm maintenance, fertilizer use, and good agricultural practices.

Over the past five years, NAEB has distributed millions of coffee seedlings now reaching productive maturity. Combined with favorable weather and sustained extension support, output has steadily increased.

Oreste Baragahorana, Chairperson of the Coffee Exporters and Processors Association of Rwanda (CEPAR), said rising international prices have boosted both export earnings and farmer incomes.

“The growth in coffee exports is highly significant for Rwanda’s economy, as increased foreign exchange inflows help stabilize inflation,” he said, noting that higher prices motivate farmers to stay engaged in coffee production.

Brewing the Future

While 2025 set a record for earnings, stakeholders view it as a stepping stone rather than a peak. Strategic promotion in emerging markets, niche positioning in specialty segments in Europe and North America, and initiatives like the Best of Rwanda Coffee Competition continue to elevate Rwanda’s global profile.

Recent auction records, including premium prices per kilogramme, reinforce the country’s reputation for excellence. Quality, compliance, market access, and financial readiness are now working together to improve performance.

The story of Rwanda’s coffee in 2025 is one of alignment between farmer and exporter, policy and market, ambition and execution. If the current trajectory holds, the $150 million milestone may soon become the new baseline.

Signs of Great Prospects in 2026

According to NAEB, Rwanda generated over $13 million from agricultural exports in the first week of February 2026 alone, with coffee contributing nearly $4 million from 650 metric tonnes. These figures suggest coffee’s continued dominance in Rwanda’s export basket could be limitless.

