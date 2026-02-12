Goma International Airport Sees First Aircraft in Over a Year

‎

‎A UN military helicopter carrying Vivian van de Perre, the acting head of MONUSCO, became the first aircraft to land at Goma International Airport after the facility had been closed since January 2025, marking a significant moment for the conflict-affected city in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

‎The Deputy Head of MONUSCO arrived in Goma on Thursday, February 12, 2026, around 5 p.m. Kigali time. Upon landing, she said:

‎ “I was on the last plane that landed in Goma, and today I am on the first plane to land here again. I believe this is the beginning of gradually reopening this airport, and it will benefit the residents.”

‎The airport was temporarily opened to facilitate activities related to the preparation and implementation of a ceasefire monitoring process, part of ongoing efforts to stabilize eastern DRC after months of intense fighting.

‎Why the Airport Was Closed:

‎Goma International Airport has been shut since late January 2025, when heavy fighting erupted between the Congolese army and the AFC/ M23 rebel movement, which advanced rapidly and ultimately took control of Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province.

‎As clashes intensified around the city, the airport — a strategic military and humanitarian hub — became directly affected. Air traffic was suspended due to security concerns, damage risks, and the collapse of coordinated civil aviation authority. With the city falling under AFC/ M23 control, questions over who held legitimate authority over the airport further complicated any attempt to resume operations.

‎Kinshasa maintained sovereignty over national airspace and did not immediately authorize flights into an airport located in territory controlled by rebels. At the same time, insecurity on the ground made it impossible to guarantee safe landings or ground operations.

‎The closure had far-reaching consequences. Humanitarian and Economic Impact-

‎Goma serves as a critical logistical hub for humanitarian agencies operating across eastern DRC — one of the world’s most complex and prolonged humanitarian crises.

The airport had long been the main entry point for aid workers, medical supplies, food assistance, and emergency equipment destined for North Kivu and neighboring provinces.

‎With flights grounded: Aid delivery slowed dramatically, humanitarian agencies were forced to rely on insecure road routes, medical evacuations became extremely difficult and businesses dependent on air cargo suffered heavy losses.

‎For ordinary residents, the closure deepened feelings of isolation. Commercial travel halted, families were cut off, and economic activity shrank in a city already strained by years of conflict and displacement.

‎The silent runway became a powerful symbol of how severely the conflict had disrupted daily life.

‎ A Fragile but Symbolic Reopening:

‎The recent landing linked to MONUSCO does not yet signal a full reopening of Goma International Airport. Officials described it as a limited and controlled operation tied specifically to ceasefire monitoring mechanisms.

‎However, the resumption of even a single flight has drawn significant attention from residents, many of whom see it as a potential turning point and one that will see life and business return to normal soon.

‎MONUSCO stated that the visit was intended to support preparations for monitoring and implementing the ceasefire in eastern DRC, an area that has seen repeated cycles of violence involving armed groups, regional tensions, and fragile peace initiatives.

‎Whether the airport fully reopens will depend on sustained security improvements, political agreements between stakeholders, and guarantees for civilian aviation safety.

‎For now, the landing represents more than just an aircraft touching down — it signals a cautious step toward reconnecting Goma to the outside world after months of isolation.

‎

