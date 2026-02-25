Home » Rwanda’s Envoy Presents Credentials in Cape Verde
São Vicente — Rwanda’s newly accredited envoy to Cape Verde, Ambassador Festus Bizimana, on Tuesday presented his credentials to President José Maria Neves at the presidential palace in Mindelo, São Vicente.

During the ceremony, President Neves welcomed the envoy and praised the growing ties between Cape Verde and Rwanda.

He expressed admiration for Rwanda’s reform progress and its leadership role within the African Union, and said his country was keen to deepen cooperation in tourism, digitalization, innovation and air connectivity.

The president also endorsed the establishment of a Permanent Joint Commission to provide a formal framework for advancing bilateral cooperation.

He encouraged non-resident envoys to make regular visits and engage directly with national institutions to ensure practical and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Ambassador Bizimana thanked President Neves for the audience and reaffirmed Rwanda’s commitment to strengthening relations.

He said Kigali was interested in exploring a visa waiver agreement to promote African mobility, encouraging high-level exchanges and private sector engagement, and seeking support for Rwanda’s bid for the leadership of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

Cape Verde is preparing for legislative elections in May and presidential elections in July.

President Neves, a former Prime Minister of Cabo Verde, serves in a constitutional system where executive powers are primarily vested in the government, with the president exercising more limited but important oversight and representative functions.

Rwanda’s diplomatic mission in Dakar, Senegal, represents Kigali in Cape Verde as well as in Senegal, The Gambia, Mali and Guinea-Bissau.

 

