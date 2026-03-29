Aruba Crowned Champions as Tanzania Hit Six in Kigali FIFA Series Showpiece

KIGALI – Football fans thronged Kigali Pele Stadium to witness a dramatic day of action at the FIFA Series 2026. From a one-sided third-place playoff to a pulsating final under the lights, the atmosphere captured the growing stature of Rwanda as a host of international football.

The day began with a statement performance from Tanzania, who dismantled Macau 6–0 to secure third place in Group B. Backed by a vibrant crowd, Tanzania set the tone early, pressing relentlessly and forcing the Macau goalkeeper into a series of saves.

Their breakthrough came in the 15th minute when Peter Paul’s looping effort unsettled the defense, resulting in an own goal. The East Africans doubled their lead ten minutes later through captain Bakari Mwamnyeto, who powered in a header from a well-delivered corner by Msimu Bakari.

By halftime, Tanzania were firmly in control, with Abbas Mudathir adding a third in stoppage time after a dominant first-half display.

In the second half, Peter Paul returned to the scoresheet on the hour mark, before Novatus Miroshi extended the lead to five in the 75th minute. Allarakhia Tarryn sealed the emphatic victory late on.

A Final Worthy of the Stage

If the opening match showcased dominance, the final delivered drama. Aruba overcame Liechtenstein 4–1 in a high-tempo contest to claim the Group B title.

Aruba took early control, asserting themselves with confidence and fluid attacking play. Romano opened the scoring with a well-timed header before Robertha doubled the lead midway through the first half, finishing a swift attacking move with precision.

Liechtenstein struggled to find rhythm, with Aruba dictating the pace and creating the clearer chances. Despite trailing at halftime, Liechtenstein showed glimpses of resilience early in the second half when Emmanuel Zünd pulled one back with a composed finish. However, any hopes of a comeback were short-lived.

The match took a decisive turn in the 60th minute when Aruba were reduced to ten men following a second yellow card for Ostiana. Yet, rather than retreat, Aruba responded with determination.

Breinburg restored their two-goal cushion with a powerful long-range strike, demonstrating composure under pressure. As the clock wound down, Liechtenstein pushed forward in search of a lifeline but struggled to break through a disciplined defensive setup.

Deep into stoppage time, Van Kilsdonk added a fourth goal, sealing a memorable victory and sparking celebrations among the home supporters.

Rwanda’s Growing Football Stature

Beyond the results, the day reinforced Rwanda’s position as a rising hub for international sport. The final was officiated by a team of Rwandan referees, including Samuel Uwikunda, Dieudonné Mutuyimana, Didier Ishimwe, and Aline Umutoni.

From the electric crowd support to the seamless organization, Kigali once again demonstrated its readiness to host global events.

The FIFA Series, designed to give emerging football nations more competitive exposure, found a fitting stage in Rwanda, where passion for the game continues to meet ambition on and off the pitch.

As the final whistle echoed across the stadium, it was not just Aruba lifting a trophy or Tanzania claiming third place, it was Kigali reaffirming its place on the global football map.

Group A Games Set for Tomorrow

Attention now shifts to Group A, where hosts Rwanda will face Estonia in the final of the FIFA Series 2026 on Monday at Amahoro Stadium.

The decisive clash is scheduled for 7:30 PM, with Rwanda aiming to cap an impressive campaign by lifting the trophy on home soil.

Amavubi head into the final with confidence after a commanding 4–0 victory over Grenada, a performance that highlighted their attacking strength and cohesion.

Goals from Leroy-Jacques Mickels, Jojea Kwizera, Djihad Bizimana, and Hakim Sahabo sealed a dominant win and secured their place in the final.

Estonia, meanwhile, booked their spot after a hard-fought semi-final against Kenya. The match ended 1–1 in regular time before the Europeans edged the contest 5–4 on penalties, underlining their resilience and composure under pressure.

Speaking ahead of the game, Rwanda captain Djihad Bizimana stressed the team’s determination to deliver a historic result, noting that facing European opposition presents a new challenge but also an opportunity to prove their progress on the international stage.

With strong home support expected at Amahoro Stadium, Rwanda will be looking to turn momentum into silverware, while Estonia aim to spoil the occasion and claim the title.

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