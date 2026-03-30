The Real Work of Gender Equality Begins With Me, at Home

OPINION | International Women’s Month 2026

Women’s empowerment has been a recurring theme in global discourse for decades. It has produced important legislation, landmark commitments, and genuine progress in many parts of the world. But it has also, at times, become a political battleground, a conversation that generates more heat than partnership. As we mark this year’s International Women’s Month, I want to try something different. I want to talk not about the visible symptoms, but about the invisible root causes.

Consider a parent with two children – a daughter and a son. In most homes, that parent loves both equally, sacrifices and provides for both equally, and wishes them well equally. And yet, quietly, almost invisibly, different paths begin to form as they grow older. As the girl and boy child take on different responsibilities at home, assumptions quietly form – about where each belongs, whose contribution matters, who is being prepared to lead, and who is being prepared to support.

This is not about a traditional family setting; it’s about us today. This is why the work must begin with us, in our homes, in our attitudes, behaviors and mindsets. The biases that affect the careers of women start early and later get entrenched by institutions that simply reflect what society has already established. We are all accomplices, both men and women alike and must address the core causes for different outcomes.

We live in a data-driven era that celebrates highly visible numbers: the number of women in boardrooms, the number of girls in STEM. And we celebrate that as progress. While numbers tell a good story, the story they tell is not sufficient to spur transformation.

Real transformation requires us to challenge the underlying foundational mindsets, which is the values we ascribe to, the narratives and assumptions, the assumptions so deeply embedded that we are often unable to notice them. The work of gender equality has at its core, the work of critical thinking. The courage to pause and ask “why” where others are comfortable to just go along.

That is critical thinking – being genuine, honest, and critical of one’s own beliefs. That is what dismantles a bias. It asks: why do I believe what I believe? Is it true? Is it fair? Is it consistent with the values I claim to hold?

Anyone who says they believe in equal opportunity but has never once reflected on the structures inside their own home or own mind, has not yet done the hard work. And neither has a system that addresses gender inequality without asking what caused it. It is precisely this kind of critical thinking that the African School of Governance (ASG) was established to cultivate.

ASG is a school about transformative and ethical mindsets. We were founded on the conviction that Africa’s development challenges manifest in the forms of economics and politics, but the underlying causes are founded in leadership and governance deficits that are fueled by unethical mindsets of those holding positions of authority. These challenges take root and become normalized as the population emulates their leaders and begin to mirror their thinking thereby turning bias into a collective “truth.”

Transformative and ethical leadership envisions better conditions for their community and constantly questions established norms, causing reforms and change to the status quo.

The good news is that mindsets can evolve. Not overnight, but change happens when individuals commit to deliberately change. For instance, when parents decide to raise their daughter and son with the same expectations or when a leader examines his institution’s culture and asks hard questions, it fosters a journey for change in the mindset. Every individual has a leadership potential to cause change, starting with themselves and leading by example to become role models. New cultures are born as influential role models are followed through a progressive, consistent accumulation of new mindsets.

Such change therefore requires champions. It needs courageous leaders who are willing to take a position, name the problem honestly, and model something different. At ASG, we aim to train a generation of public servants who understand that good governance is about moral leadership. And moral leadership demands the willingness to look at gender inequality as a societal issue, rather than a women’s issue.

This Women’s Month, I am calling all ethical minded leaders to reflect; the kind of critical reflection that leads to change. Leadership starts with oneself, then to communities, countries and systems. Africa’s greatest resource is its people. But that resource is wasted when half of it is held back. Yet gender equality can’t be merely about optimizing resources, but instead about optimizing our values of fairness, equity and justice.

The moment we truly internalize that, the work of equality stops being an agenda item and becomes simply the way we lead.

Francis Gatare is the President of the African School of Governance (ASG), based in Kigali, Rwanda

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today