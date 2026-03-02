Building a sustainable future: Bank of Kigali and BK Foundation join Gasabo residents in Umuganda

Rwanda’s environment is a shared responsibility, and every tree planted contributes to a greener, more sustainable future.

In line with this vision, Bank of Kigali and the BK Foundation partnered with Gasabo District to take part in the monthly community service activity, Umuganda, on February 28, in Kimihurura Sector, Kamukina Cell.

The initiative aimed to strengthen environmental conservation efforts while fostering community engagement and national development. It saw BK staff, BK Foundation team members, and local residents plant 3,000 trees.

In her address, BK CEO Dr. Diane Karusisi emphasized the long-term impact of such initiatives and BK’s role in advancing national development.

“We are just starting, but we have a clear plan to plant more trees across the country in partnership with different organizations,” she said. “This year, as we celebrate 60 years, we look forward to continuing our journey with all Rwandans to build a sustainable nation. Trees are life, and through these efforts, we are ensuring that our children and grandchildren inherit a better, greener Rwanda.”

Dr. Diane also highlighted that community-driven initiatives like Umuganda are vital for nurturing civic responsibility and fostering collaboration between institutions and citizens.

Fulgence Dusabimana, Deputy Mayor of the City of Kigali in charge of Infrastructure, thanked all partners and participants for their dedication.

He reminded attendees that planting trees is only the beginning; the responsibility of caring for them falls on every Rwandan.

“Environmental conservation is a shared duty,” he said. “By taking care of these trees, we secure a sustainable future for our country.”

The tree-planting activity is part of a broader strategy by Bank of Kigali and the BK Foundation to invest in programs that benefit both people and the planet.

Through these initiatives, BK aims to inspire collective action, strengthen communities, and contribute to the nation’s sustainable growth, reflecting our ongoing commitment to community development, environmental stewardship, and national progress.

Visited 80 times, 59 visit(s) today